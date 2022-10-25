





The important speech delivered by Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, President of the State and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, when he attended the meeting of leading cadres of the army on the afternoon of the 24th, aroused strong repercussions in the PLA and the Armed Police Force. The majority of officers and soldiers have expressed that they must unite more closely around the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core, earnestly study, publicize and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, strengthen ideological guidance, strengthen responsibility, strengthen work implementation, and strive to achieve the 100th army building. The goal of striving for the year will open up a new situation for the development of the strong military industry.

From the organs of the Central Military Commission to the grassroots troops, the whole army organized and studied the important speech of President Xi in a timely manner. Everyone agreed that President Xi’s important speech was inspiring and inspiring, pointed out the direction for progress, and injected motivation to forge ahead. Everyone expressed that they must deeply understand the decisive meaning of the “two establishments”, strengthen the “four consciousnesses”, strengthen the “four self-confidences”, and achieve the “two maintenances”, implement the responsibility system of the chairman of the Military Commission, and resolutely obey the Party Central Committee and the Central Committee Commanded by the Military Commission and Chairman Xi.

In his speech, President Xi emphasized that it is necessary to deepen the understanding and understanding of the Party’s idea of ​​strengthening the military in the new era, earnestly learn and understand it, and transform it into a powerful force to promote the cause of strengthening the military.

After completing the one-day training task, officers and soldiers of the “Dadu River Company” of a synthetic brigade of the 74th Army Group Army of the Southern Theater Command earnestly studied the important speech of President Xi under the organization of the company party branch. Qi Baoqiang, the political instructor of the company, said: “As a successor of the Red Army company, we must deepen Xi Jinping’s ideological arming, strengthen ideological leadership, educate officers and soldiers to make contributions to a new era in inheriting the red gene, and continuously improve the level of combat effectiveness.”

A frigate detachment of the navy in the Eastern Theater Command quickly organized officers and soldiers to study President Xi’s important speech. Everyone said that they must carry the two battle flags of “Sea Pioneer Boat” and “Sea Tiger Boat” to deepen their understanding of Xi Jinping’s thinking on strengthening the army and transform the learning results. For strong work motivation, practice strong fighting skills, practice hard fighting style, and have new achievements at a new starting point.

The Air Force Harbin Flight Academy, established in 2012, has been adjusted and developed under the guidance of Xi Jinping’s thought of strengthening the military. After earnestly studying President Xi’s important speech, flight instructor Zhang Shijun was deeply touched: “It is under the guidance of Xi Jinping’s thought of strengthening the army that we have achieved such great achievements. We will implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China into teaching and scientific research. In the new military reform, we should aim at the frontier of new military reform, strengthen our enterprising consciousness, adhere to the problem orientation, forge ahead in the courage to change and overcome difficulties, and strive to cultivate more flying talents who can win the battle in the new era.”

At present and for a period of time in the future, studying, publicizing and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is the primary political task of the whole Party and the whole army. The majority of officers and soldiers said that they must earnestly study, publicize and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, consciously use the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Party to unify their thoughts and actions, and strive to put the major decisions and arrangements made by the 20th National Congress of the Party into action.

The “Model Surface-to-Air Missile Battalion” of the Air Force in the Central Theater Command actively organized officers and soldiers to study President Xi’s important speech, and opened a “Ming Di Lecture” to exchange learning experiences; a “Missile Launching Pioneer Company” of the Rocket Army, which was carrying out a training mission, held a party group meeting during the training period. , earnestly study the important speech of President Xi; the Xiangyang Detachment of the Hubei Armed Police Corps organizes officers and soldiers to study speeches, summarise points, and talk about their experiences… Everyone said that the political enthusiasm for studying, publicizing and implementing the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China must be transformed into focusing on main responsibilities. The main business and practical actions to improve the ability to win, work hard and work hard, and successfully complete the mission and tasks of the new era entrusted by the party and the people.

An oil pipeline group of the Joint Logistics Support Force insists on combining learning, publicizing and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China with completing the annual training task, using the spirit of Chairman Xi’s important speech to arm the minds of officers and soldiers, stimulate their enthusiasm for fighting, and take multiple measures to accelerate the improvement of oil transportation support capabilities. . “Only by practicing hard in peacetime can we win in wartime. The officers and soldiers of the entire regiment will aim to ensure that we can win future wars, keep making progress, solve problems, and practice the skills to overcome hard battles. When the party and the people need it, we will forge ahead and not disgrace our mission.” Jiang Xuanhong, head of the regiment, said.

In his speech, President Xi emphasized that our army should study, publicize and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and should focus and focus on achieving the goal of the centenary of the army’s founding. This is the central task of our army’s construction in the next five years. We must go all out, and we will succeed.

The goal shows the direction, and the mission generates strength. During the study and discussion, the majority of officers and soldiers said that in the next five years, they should focus on this central task, through study, publicity and implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and in a mental state of only fighting for the day and the hour, and working hard, working hard, and sticking to the heart. Consolidate, exert strength in battle, and overcome difficulties, and run out of the acceleration of the new era of struggle and strong army.

A brigade of the Army’s 81st Group Army held a brigade-wide cadre meeting, carefully organized and studied President Xi’s important speech, reviewed the transformation and development of the army in the past five years, and planned the war, construction and preparation work in the next five years. “Learning the essence can lead to action, and we must study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China without compromise.” The party committee of the brigade agreed that in the next five years, the momentum of innovation and transformation should not be relaxed for a moment. , To promote war with training, to implement the task without compromise, and to work hard to achieve the goal of the centenary of the founding of the army.

Officers and soldiers from the Academy of Military Sciences, the National Defense University, and the National Defense University of Science and Technology said in the study and discussion that the just-concluded 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is of great significance for realizing the goal of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the army as scheduled and accelerating the establishment of our army into a world-class army. At present and in the future, we must closely focus on the theme of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, thoroughly study the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and other important documents such as the Party Constitution, deeply understand the important ideas, important viewpoints, major strategies, and major measures contained in them, and have the courage to forge ahead. We will work hard, strive to create a new situation in the modernization of national defense and the military, contribute to building a powerful modern socialist country in an all-round way, achieve the goal of the second century of struggle, and provide strategic support for the realization of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

(Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, October 25th)



