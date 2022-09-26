When Instagram launched the Stories feature, it positioned it as a very short video sharing feature, with each story being a maximum of 15 seconds, but Instagram has finally relaxed this restriction recently.



All along, when a user uploads a video of more than 15 seconds to Stories on Instagram, it will be automatically split into multiple Stories, ensuring that each Story is extremely short. However, recently Instagram officially relaxed the limit to 1 minute, greatly lengthening the length of Stories. The new rule began testing at the end of last year and has only now been officially rolled out.

For users who like longer videos, such a new rule will reduce the hassle, but it will become difficult for users who like short clips or click through the screen quickly to see all the Stories. Instagram itself already has Reels support for 90-second videos, and it remains to be seen whether this change will blur the two features.

Source: TechCrunch

