Home Technology Instagram relaxes the length limit of Stories, videos under one minute will not be automatically split – Hong Kong unwire.hk
Technology

Instagram relaxes the length limit of Stories, videos under one minute will not be automatically split – Hong Kong unwire.hk

by admin
Instagram relaxes the length limit of Stories, videos under one minute will not be automatically split – Hong Kong unwire.hk

When Instagram launched the Stories feature, it positioned it as a very short video sharing feature, with each story being a maximum of 15 seconds, but Instagram has finally relaxed this restriction recently.

All along, when a user uploads a video of more than 15 seconds to Stories on Instagram, it will be automatically split into multiple Stories, ensuring that each Story is extremely short. However, recently Instagram officially relaxed the limit to 1 minute, greatly lengthening the length of Stories. The new rule began testing at the end of last year and has only now been officially rolled out.

For users who like longer videos, such a new rule will reduce the hassle, but it will become difficult for users who like short clips or click through the screen quickly to see all the Stories. Instagram itself already has Reels support for 90-second videos, and it remains to be seen whether this change will blur the two features.

Source: TechCrunch

Latest Videos

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=

See also  Husband is clamoring to buy a PS5 game machine, wife takes out this antique-level video game and conquers it | New technology information | Digital

You may also like

Resident Evil 4 Remake is also coming to...

Certain Affinities worked on their top-secret Halo Infinite...

Certain Affinities worked on their top-secret Halo Infinite...

Apple Watch car accident detection useful network praise

Leonardo points to a “planet b” made of...

CNH Industrial: solutions for a more tech and...

A microwave for food revolutionizes the way we...

Windows 11 major update explosion!It is the killer...

Logitech ad in white Xbox Series X Microsoft:...

From Squid Game 2 to The Witcher 3:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy