His voice is tense, focused, far from the tones of those who are celebrating. Nevertheless, Luca DeCarlo he would have more than one reason because the center-right won the elections, his party – Brothers of Italy – is the strongest ever and he will return to Rome as a senator. There is no need to wait for the end of the counting operations: when the votes of 450 sections out of 1,065 have been counted, the advantage of the mayor of Calalzo appears unbridgeable: over 58% of the votes against 22 of his direct rival, Paolo Galeano. The Northern League deputy is no less Ingrid Can: at the goal of 20% of the counted sections, with 56% of valid votes he has re-election in his pocket, Maria Teresa Cassol does not arrive at 24.

De Carlo: “The FdI vote teaches us that work always pays off. Now we have a great responsibility” news/belluno_de_carlo_fdi_rieletto_al_senato_alla_camera_avanti_la_bisa_lega-9592231/&el=player_ex_9592794″>

A broad victory, but until the results are consolidated, De Carlo does not intend to allow himself a toast: “I’ll celebrate later, now I have to stay focused”, says the mayor of Calalzo and regional coordinator FdI, while watching the first projections from the Mestre headquarters and the royal votes that confirm them. “It seems to me that we can say that the center-right did a good result and that the Brothers of Italy did very well, but we await the real results and the allocation of seats. The wait is still long. For my re-election I am happy, now there are no doubts, and I am aware of having done a great job. They have been challenging years, but we have grown a lot and this is not the result of chance, but of a serious path ».

One in three from Belluno stays at home: the turnout drops by ten points i.a. September 25, 2022



Satisfied too Filippo Osnatoprovincial coordinator of the Brothers of Italy: “It is clear that going from 4.3% to 20-24% makes us very happy and makes us understand that we have worked in the right direction”, observes Osnato, waiting for the real data.

The thud of the League, on the other hand, was widely announced but the sound of the bang was equally loud: “The result, to put it mildly, was not the best,” observes the regional League councilor. Gianpaolo Bottacin. «We must take note and, as I said in unsuspected times, when you are commissioner you are entitled to decide on your own and without necessarily taking into account the base. But this implies that if things go well, the result is all yours, while if things go wrong the responsibility is all yours. I joined the Northern League in 1992 for federalism and autonomy. The fact that in Veneto many of our old voters voted for FdI “, Bottacin emphasizes,” means that we are no longer credible on these issues. Of this we must take note. Many Venetians no longer identify us as the trade union of the north and of the Veneto, the defenders of autonomy. This has brought disillusionment. I believe that an immediate change is needed if we do not want to hand over the Region to FdI as well. I believe that many mistakes have been made and, speaking of my province, a dramatic mistake was not to nominate anyone from Belluno in this electoral round, ”remarks the commissioner.

Feltrin: “From the 2022 policies come two winners, FdI and M5S, and two great losers: Pd and Lega” September 25, 2022



«We will pay the consequences for years because in Belluno the League will disappear for years on national issues and the discontent of the grassroots is high. I believe it is necessary to immediately have a national (ie regional) secretary elected by the militants, not a commissioner appointed from above. The congress of the Lega del Veneto is needed immediately. Faced with such an electoral result “, is Bottacin’s final alarm cry,” we are in an emergency phase and we must act immediately, there is no more time for sectional and provincial congresses. We are in an emergency and we need a secretary of the Liga Veneta legitimized immediately. In an autonomist party, space must be given to the base, to the militants, and internal democracy must be restored immediately ”.