Video, Mihajlovic returns to Bologna: the meeting with the Curva

A jump to Bologna and the meeting (scheduled for 7.00 pm) with some representatives of the Curva that was his for three and a half years: Sinisa Mihajlovic is back in the city where he coached from January 2019 to the beginning of September this year. year and – under the hotel behind Piazza Maggiore where he lived as a Bologna coach – he welcomed the visit of some rossoblù fans who honored him with a plaque and the flag of Serbia “which from the beginning of your journey we have carried around for all of Italy and we decided to give it to you with our signatures “. To which Sinisa, smiling, said: “There aren’t any Serbs here anymore, so I can take them home …”

