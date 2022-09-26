Home Sports Mihajlovic returns to Bologna: moving meeting with the Curva
Sports

Mihajlovic returns to Bologna: moving meeting with the Curva

by admin
Mihajlovic returns to Bologna: moving meeting with the Curva

Video, Mihajlovic returns to Bologna: the meeting with the Curva
A jump to Bologna and the meeting (scheduled for 7.00 pm) with some representatives of the Curva that was his for three and a half years: Sinisa Mihajlovic is back in the city where he coached from January 2019 to the beginning of September this year. year and – under the hotel behind Piazza Maggiore where he lived as a Bologna coach – he welcomed the visit of some rossoblù fans who honored him with a plaque and the flag of Serbia “which from the beginning of your journey we have carried around for all of Italy and we decided to give it to you with our signatures “. To which Sinisa, smiling, said: “There aren’t any Serbs here anymore, so I can take them home …”

See also  Mourinho, is the worst defeat in Serie A: "Better to lose 4-0 than four times 1-0 ..."

You may also like

Chinese women’s volleyball team wins World Championships with...

Cinquina Academy at Pontedera the Pavesi at the...

Palacio’s new team? The Garegnano Milano, but it...

Sun officials announced that Crowder will not participate...

Pedrabissi is unlocked, shot Oltrepo in Gavirate

Superbike, Bassani show in Barcelona and great fifth...

Elections, the proposals of the parties for sport

La Voghe creates play but does not materialize...

Women’s Volleyball World Championships Comprehensive: Thailand reverses Turkey,...

The Trail del Nevegal crowns the Rwandan Simukeka

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy