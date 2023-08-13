Intel Arrow Lake, new revolution coming? 2nm CPU, also increases L2 Cache

After discovering the first information on Intel’s Lunar Lake CPUs, they are now back in the spotlight i 15th generation Intel Arrow Lake processorsarriving in 2024. From a new leak, in fact, we discover that Intel will increase the L2 cache of its next-gen CPUs.

However, let’s take a step back and try to clarify Intel’s roadmap for the next few years: during 2023 Meteor Lake and Raptor Lake Refresh are comingwith the first hardware architecture that should see a deferred release on laptops until the first half of 2024. In 2024, however, it will be the turn of Arrow Lake, while in 2025 the CPUs Lunar Lake will be launched.

So, Arrow Lake is coming next year and will maintain a configuration very similar to that of Meteor Lake, also sharing the architecture of the individual Cores: the next “jump”, in fact, will only take place in 2025 with Lunar Lake. However, that doesn’t mean that Arrow and Meteor Lake will be quite the same.

As leaker Golden Pig Upgrade reports on Chinese social network BiliBili, le Arrow Lake CPUs will have 3 MB L2 Cache per single P-Core, versus 2MB for Raptor Lake (and presumably Meteor Lake as well) and 1.25MB for Alder Lake. It is not yet clear the size of the L2 Cache for the E-Cores, however, even if we can hypothesize a bump ad 1 MB, considering that Raptor Lake and Alder Lake stop at 512 KB.

Even assuming that the L2 Cache of the Arrow Lake E-Core remains unchanged, however, the fifteenth generation Intel CPUs will have well 24 MB of L2 Cache in the case of Octa-Core, or 18 MB in the case of six-core CPUs. Considering that the Arrow Lake CPUs will also be the first to take advantage of the Intel 20A 2 nm node, it is possible that the performance increase guaranteed by the new Cache and the new productive node will be much greater than expected.