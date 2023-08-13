Chicago’s End of Summer Extravaganza: A Guide to Festivals, Food, and Fun

As summer comes to a close, there are plenty of options for residents and visitors of Chicago to enjoy the final weeks of the season. From art exhibitions to free concerts and food festivals, the city is brimming with exciting events for everyone to enjoy.

One of the upcoming events is the Hermosa Tamales Festival, which will showcase a variety of Latin American dishes such as tamales, pupusas, arepas, and corundas. The festival will also feature local artists and artisans from the community. The festival will take place on Saturday, August 12, from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm, between Armitage and Keeler Ave.

Another highly anticipated event is the Annual Festival Retro Roscoe, offering live music, local food, and children’s activities such as inflatables, face painting, and games. Antique sales and a display of more than 50 vintage and classic cars will also be featured. The festival will take place on Saturday, August 12, and Sunday, August 13, from 12:00 pm to 10:00 pm at Roscoe Village, 2000 W. Roscoe St.

For those looking for family-friendly entertainment, the Edison Park Festival is the ideal choice. With bands, food trucks, bouncy houses, and other entertainment activities, this festival aims to welcome nearly 20,000 attendees over the weekend. The festival will take place on Saturday, August 12, and Sunday, August 13, from noon to 10:00 pm at 6730 North Olmsted Avenue. A $5 entrance donation is requested.

Animal lovers can rejoice in the upcoming Dachshund Dog Race, where hundreds of Dachshund and mix puppies will compete in a fun race to support the rescue of these dogs in the Midwest. The event is open to puppies of other breeds as well, and all proceeds from the race will benefit Midwest Dachshund Rescue. The race will take place on Saturday, August 12, from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm at the Roosevelt Collection Shops Antique Store, located at 150 W. Roosevelt Rd, Chicago, IL, 60605.

Another exciting event is the Caribbean Night at Navy Pier, an evening filled with the rhythm and joy of Puerto Rican, Afro-Caribbean, and Latin American music. Presented by the Puerto Rican Arts Alliance, the event will feature live concerts of different musical genres such as salsa, bomba, and ballads. The event is free and will take place on Saturday, August 12, from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm at the Lake Stage at Polk Bros Park, Navy Pier.

In an effort to raise awareness and stop violence in the North Lawndale neighborhood, the Hip Hop Party, organized by Pastor Phil Jackson, will provide a platform for neighborhood youth to showcase their talents through hip-hop. The event will feature food, music, graffiti art, yoga, basketball tournaments, games, bouncy houses, and a closing concert. The party will take place on Saturday, August 12, from 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm at The Firehouse Community Arts Center of Chicago, located at 2111 S Hamlin Ave.

Sports enthusiasts can look forward to the Bears Game, as the Chicago Bears take on the Tennessee Titans at Soldier Field for their preseason home opener. The game will take place on Saturday, August 12, at 12:00 pm. More information on admission tickets can be found online.

Market Days en Northalsted is a live music street festival celebrating the community in Chicago’s iconic Northalsted, Lakeview neighborhood. The festival will run on Saturday, August 12, and Sunday, August 13, from 11:00 am to 10:00 pm, featuring entertainment along a half-mile stretch on North Halsted from Belmont to Addison.

Art enthusiasts can explore the Printer’s Row Art Festival in Chicago’s South Loop, where over 100 artists will display their art and crafts. Interactive art spaces for children will also be available. The festival will take place on Saturday, August 12, and Sunday, August 13, from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm on the streets of 701 S. Dearborn.

Lastly, the Ecuadorian Parade will celebrate the national holidays of the Ecuadorian community with a parade. The parade will start at 7:00 am on Sunday, August 13, at 2800 W. Montrose and continue west on Montrose from California to Kimball, then north on Kimball until it disbands at 4600 N Kimball.

With these diverse and exciting events happening throughout Chicago, there is something for everyone to enjoy as summer comes to an end.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

