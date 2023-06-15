Intel Mac withdraws from Apple and will start the “macOS retirement” plan – yqqlm

news-main-body”>

At this year’s WWDC 2023 exhibition, Apple launched the Mac Pro equipped with the M2 Ultra chip, completing the transition from Intel to Apple Silicon. In the latest article, the foreign technology media 9to5Mac believes that the macOS update that Apple will release next year will begin to stop supporting Intel Macs.

In November 2020, Apple launched the M1 chip, marking a new chapter in Apple Silicon. Apple originally planned to complete the transition within 2 years, but due to various reasons, it has been delayed until now.

The Intel Mac models that support macOS Sonoma are listed here:

2017 iMac Pro

2018 Mac mini

2018 MacBook Air

2018 MacBook Pro

2019 MacBook Air

2019 MacBook Pro

2019 iMac

2019 Mac Pro

2020 MacBook Air

2020 MacBook Pro

2020 iMac

The media believes that the macOS version update that Apple will launch in 2024 will be the last version supported by Intel Macs.

It has been 3 years since Apple launched the M1 chip. The media believes that the 2017 iMac Pro, 2018 Mac and most 2019 Macs cannot be upgraded to macOS 15; while the 2019 Mac Pro and 2020 Mac devices can last for another year to 2025, macOS 15 is its last release.