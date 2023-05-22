Home » Intel reforms x86 architecture, new x86S instruction set will focus on 64-bit mode
Technology

Intel reforms x86 architecture, new x86S instruction set will focus on 64-bit mode

by admin
Intel reforms x86 architecture, new x86S instruction set will focus on 64-bit mode

Intel reforms x86 architecture, new x86S instruction set will focus on 64-bit mode

Intel has published a new white paper that is expected to simplify its processor instruction set architecture (ISA). The main purpose of making such a plan is to reduce the support for old devices in the past, and to make a new architecture called x86S, which is a simplified version of the x86-64 ISA instruction set, which can further shift to support 64-bit architecture. This change is expected to benefit upcoming hardware, firmware, and software developments.

In fact, after Intel released the 16-bit microprocessor 8086 in 1978, it also created a new era of x86 architecture. Later, Intel’s CPU was upgraded to 32-bit, and AMD also took the lead in launching a new generation of 64-bit processors based on this architecture for expansion, called AMD64, and Intel later launched a compatible processor named AMD64. intel 64, the two are collectively referred to as x86-64 or AMD64.

At present, the Intel 64 architecture has existed for more than 20 years, and with Microsoft completely abandoning the 32-bit operating system version, Intel’s firmware no longer natively supports non-UEFI64 operating systems. Even so, though, they still have some form of legacy device support and can execute 32-bit apps when needed. However, with the development of the times, Intel has now proposed a new architecture, which is officially called x86S, which is equivalent to a new pure 64-bit mode architecture, which further cancels the support of all previous old devices.

Simply put, the legacy architectural add-ons that operate in pure 64-bit mode reduce the overall complexity of current software and hardware architectures. As a result, other changes compatible with modern software deployments can be made with a pure 64-bit mode architecture, including using a simplified segmentation model for 64-bit, providing segmentation support for 32-bit applications, and aligning it with modern operating system user orientations. integrate. Also, it removes ring 1 and ring 2, and obsolete features like gates, and also removes 16-bit addressing support. Also, remove support for ring 3 I/O interface entry, remove string interface I/O, and restrict the interrupt controller (APIC) to use X2APIC, and remove legacy 8259 support, and remove some unused OS model.

Compared to legacy operating systems, though, running traditional 64-bit operating systems on pure 64-bit mode architecture CPUs is not an explicit goal of Intel’s work. However, the virtualization products of the software ecosystem under the Intel architecture are mature enough. Therefore, a virtualization-based software solution can use virtualized hardware (VMX) to provide a solution, or it can emulate the functionality required to boot a legacy operating system.

(First image source: intel)

Follow TechNews via Google News here

Google News

See also  NETGEAR Introduces Orbi860 Series with 10Gb WAN and One Year of NETGEAR Armor Service

You may also like

Nobody expected this cell phone

7 GameBoy lock wallpaper tutorials, turning iPhone into...

SAP Labs France doubles the charging of electric...

Laptop without screen Spacetop AR laptop trial sale...

Strategies and the market, interview with Francesco Zorzi...

Immersive vision and artificial intelligence, this is how...

The most beautiful mac desktop background: macOS Rancho...

How to turn off automatic YouTube downloads? Just...

Wired Productions celebrates its 15th anniversary with a...

Apple iOS/iPadOS: IT vulnerability with high risk! Multiple...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy