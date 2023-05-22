The 6th Huating Lake International Open Water Swimming Competition held_Guangming.com

Xinhua News Agency, Hefei, May 21. The 6th Huating Lake International Open Water Swimming Competition was held on the 21st in Huating Lake, a national scenic spot in Taihu County, Anhui Province. The competition attracted 92 teams from China, Spain, Singapore and other places. More than 2300 players participated.

Huating Lake covers an area of ​​72 square kilometers and is known as “thousands of mountains, ten thousand hectares of waves”. The Huating Lake International Open Water Swimming Competition is one of the stops of the “July 16 National Open Water Swimming Series” in 2023. The competition items are set according to the standards of open water swimming competitions, and there are 30 male and female groups according to the age of the contestants. The distance of the competition event is 2000 meters, and the performance event is 200 meters. In the end, in the highest-level and most competitive Group A competition between the ages of 18 and 34, Cheng Gong, who represented the Beijing Dongcheng Swimming Association, won the men’s championship, and Xu Yifan, who represented the Hubei Wuhan Waterline Team, won the women’s gold medal.

Retired swimming world champion Zhao Jing came to the competition site as a guest. She said: “Swimming in natural waters brings a sense of openness that cannot be brought by swimming pools. At the same time, swimming in open waters is like a link, which can well connect sports and tourism, and connect people from different regions. .”

The Huating Lake International Open Water Swimming Competition began in 2015, hosted by the Swimming Management Center of the General Administration of Sport of China and the Anhui Provincial Sports Bureau, and undertaken by the People’s Government of Taihu County.

[

责编：杨帆 ]