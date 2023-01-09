If you pay attention to desktop system and mobile system collaboration tools, you must remember Microsoft’s Phone Link (mobile phone connection).

For Windows 10/11 users, if you want to receive mobile phone notifications, make calls, and share files on your computer, then Microsoft’s son “Phone Connection” is naturally the first choice, but this kind of interconnection operation is also limited to Android— —Although iOS was briefly supported when it was called “your phone” in the early days, due to the limitations of iOS at the time, the collaboration between Windows 10 and iOS was limited to cross-platform file transfers.

In fact, there are also third-party tools that can realize the collaboration between Windows 10/11 and iPhone, which is almost the same as Microsoft’s Phone Link in terms of form, that is the Dell Mobile Connect we have introduced.

It’s just that this tool officially announced the end of support in the second half of 2022, and Screenovate, the development company behind this tool, was acquired by Intel in 2021, and one year after the acquisition, Windows 11 was officially launched to users. And Android, iOS cross-platform collaborative service Intel Unison.

Compared with Microsoft’s “pro-son” Phone Link, Intel Unison, as a third-party service, has added support for the iOS platform, and there are no many requirements for the desktop side of Dell Mobile Connect, although Intel has stated that Intel Unison will give priority to Intel 12th/13th generation processor devices introduced.

From actual experience, at least I can run perfectly on Intel’s 9th and 11th generation processors. Apparently the hardware limitation has been reduced a lot. Of course, if you need to make calls, synchronize notifications, or make calls on the desktop, then the desktop must support Bluetooth, which is not much different from Dell Mobile Connect back then.

Installation and configuration

Although it is called Intel Unison, Intel does not impose too many restrictions on this tool. I can only confirm that Intel Unison can run on older Intel platforms because all desktops are Intel.

Many netizens said that AMD platforms and even non-X86 platforms such as Qualcomm can also run smoothly. Therefore, compared with Dell Mobile Connect, you need to use the login file “Dafa” to install smoothly. The installation of Intel Unison can be described as a real “one-click Install”.

But in fact, Intel Unison still has restrictions on the operating system. For example, it no longer supports Windows 10, and requires Windows 11 22621 or later to install. Of course, everything is in line, so you only need to enter the Microsoft Store and click to download to install it. On the mobile phone, search for Intel Unison in the corresponding app store and click to install it.

When pairing, you need to scan the code on the Intel Unison on the mobile phone in the same network segment to pair, and the mobile phone also needs to turn on Bluetooth.

scenes to be used

Compared with Microsoft’s Phone Link, Intel Unison is clearer in terms of function presentation, and the functions are more clear at a glance: file transfer, photo management on the mobile phone, sending/receiving short messages, making calls, and receiving mobile notifications on the desktop. Compared with Dell Mobile Connect, the Intel Unison desktop interface looks more “modern”. By switching the buttons on the left sidebar, we can enter different functional sections and use the functions.

01 Desktop synchronization notification

Like Dell Mobile Connect, Intel Unison also supports desktop-side synchronization of notification messages on mobile phones, and supports the management of synchronized notification styles, such as the styles that can be displayed in notifications from mobile phone side to Windows 11 notifications (you can set the complete content and Private), and you can make separate settings for mobile application notifications, such as whether to pop up a notification window, whether to synchronize it to the desktop, and so on.

After the setting is complete, you can also see the Windows 11 notification pop-up window on the desktop, and in the Windows 11 notification center, you can also see a list of all application notifications synchronized from the mobile phone.

However, due to the limitations of iOS, Intel Unison has no way to reply on the notification pop-up window, so synchronizing iOS notifications to the desktop can still only serve as a reminder. But if you are an Android phone and the app supports quick reply API, then you can reply to the information in time with the help of Intel Unison.

02 Send/Receive SMS

If you want to receive/send text messages on the desktop through Intel Unison, you need to perform some additional operations on the mobile phone. After opening the corresponding notification permissions according to the steps, we can directly send text messages. In fact, the form is the same as sending text messages on Phone Link. There is not much difference.

03 Make a call

In the Apple ecosystem, we can answer iPhone calls on the Mac, and Intel Unison can also achieve a similar function: answer incoming calls on the iPhone on the Windows 11 desktop.

And Intel Unison can go one step further: make calls directly through the dial pad on Windows 11-yes, when there is an iPhone call, you don’t need to pick up and answer it, everything can be done on the desktop with the keyboard and mouse.

04 Access iPhone’s gallery

In the past, to access the photos and gallery of iPhone on Windows, you often need to install iCloud for Windows, and then you can access it after synchronizing photos to Explorer. This method needs to be downloaded from iCloud cloud, but it is not actually stored directly from the iPhone. space access. But through Intel Unison, you can directly access the internal storage space of the device directly on the desktop, and view the gallery, photo album and video.

And Intel Unison also supports directly uploading video files on Windows to the iPhone, because it is a local area network transmission, and the transmission speed is obviously faster than “passing through one” from a cloud service such as iCloud.

05 Transfer file

Compared with Dell Mobile Connect, Intel Unison has added a more practical small function: file transfer. Supports two-way transfer of files in the same local area network. On the desktop, open “File Transfer” in the sidebar to see the main interface of file transfer. You can click “Browse File” in the middle of the right interface to call the system file File Explorer, or directly drag files into the window to transfer.

After selecting the file, it will be transferred to the mobile phone immediately. You can see the file transferred on the desktop in Intel Unison on the mobile phone. Here, you only need to press and hold the transferred file, select copy in the menu, and then click “File “Find the directory you want to save in the app, long press and paste it to save it.

Correspondingly, in the Intel Unison on the mobile phone, click the transfer button at the bottom right, then select the file in the relevant directory of the iPhone and click transfer. The Intel Unison on the desktop will automatically accept and save it in the “Download” directory. The entire file transfer process It’s a bit like AirDrop on the Mac.

Summarize

From the overall user experience, Intel Unison is more like a “modern” version of Dell mobile Connect. While the use and operation interface has become simple and easy to use, it has added a more practical function of file transfer. For the mobile terminal For users of iOS and desktop Windows 11, it is quite friendly. If you want to experience a cross-end collaboration experience similar to Microsoft Phone Link, then Intel Unison may be the best choice for iPhone users.

