Intel’s Linux Patch exposes that Meteor Lake will provide independent L4 cache for tGPU internal display #Meteor Lake (192110)

Theoretically, Intel will launch a new generation of Core platform code-named Metero Lake in 2023. In Intel’s previous introduction, it was emphasized that Metero Lake will adopt a new modular grain architecture with hybrid cores, integrated AI acceleration, and the use of what is known as The new generation of tGPU built-in display; according to Intel’s latest Linux Patch, Meteor Lake will import the L4 cache specially provided for tGPU.

▲It is said that because Meteor Lake’s tGPU cannot access L3 cache as in the past, it needs an independent L4 cache dedicated to tGPU

It is said that the main reason is that Meteor Lake adopts a new architecture design, which causes tGPU (based on Arc Xe-LPG architecture) to be unable to access L3 (LLC) cache like the current Intel’s internal display. Meteor Lake’s architecture design only opens CPU access L3, so Intel designed a new L4 cache design for tGPU. In the past, it appeared that the Intel CPU could share the L3 cache between the CPU and the GPU, but it also required the CPU and the GPU to share the cache capacity. However, as recent GPUs including AMD and NVIDIA are trying to increase the L3 capacity, it also shows that the new generation of high-efficiency The GPU’s demand for cache capacity also increases.

It is said that Meteor Lake’s Arc Xe-LPG tGPU will follow the design of the Alchemist architecture to be energy-efficient, and will be equipped with an L4 cache marked as “ADM”, but the current L4 cache capacity of Meteor Lake is still unclear; rumored mobile version of Meteor Lake The Intel 4 process CPU chip and TSMC 5nm process tGPU chip will be mixed and packaged. At the same time, both the CPU and the GPU will adopt a new design. In addition to the low-voltage design based on the Alchemist architecture tGPU, it also includes the import code Redwood Cove’s P Core and Crestmount’s E Core.