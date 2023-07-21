Home » Intel’s Project Endgame: Revolutionizing Cloud Computing with Low-Latency GPU Services
Intel's Project Endgame: Revolutionizing Cloud Computing with Low-Latency GPU Services

Intel's Project Endgame: Revolutionizing Cloud Computing with Low-Latency GPU Services

Intel’s Project Endgame, a cloud computing platform built on the Ruixuan GPU, was first introduced by Raja Koduri, the senior vice president and chief architect of Intel’s architecture, graphics, and software division, at an investor meeting in early 2022. This platform aims to deliver low-latency graphics-intensive services to clients, edge devices, and cloud services.

While Intel has not revealed many details about Project Endgame, it is believed that one of its key features is a cloud game streaming service. However, there have been no updates on the project for over a year, and rumors suggest that it was originally planned to be launched by the end of last year. Intel’s officials recently confirmed on social media that Project Endgame has been put on hold, and there are currently no further updates available.

Although the inner workings of Project Endgame have not been publicly disclosed, it is speculated that it can support various software that relies on GPU computing, such as video encoding, generative artificial intelligence, and 3D graphics computing. Unlike other cloud gaming services like GeForce NOW, which require users to create virtual instances of Windows, Project Endgame aims to seamlessly add more computing power from the user’s network with just one click. In addition, it does not require any special account to use, eliminating the need to purchase licenses or establish separate accounts.

If Intel can successfully complete Project Endgame as planned, it could offer a unique alternative to existing cloud gaming services. With its low-latency capabilities and user-friendly design, Project Endgame could potentially revolutionize the way gamers access and enjoy their favorite games in the cloud.

