Hideaki NishinoSenior Vice President of Platform Planning and Management

Accessibility is a major focus of PlayStation, and we hope to continue removing barriers so that every player can experience the fun of the game. Whether it’s the well-rounded accessibility options in PlayStation Studios games like Sony Santa Monica’s God of War Ragnarök or Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us Part I, or the versatility of the PS4 and PS5 console user interfaces, we love Do our best to reduce the obstacles that every player may encounter when playing the game.

Today at CES, we announced the next milestone in the journey towards accessible gaming: PlayStation 5 Project Leonardo. Code-named “Project Leonardo”, the brainchild of several accessibility experts, community members, and game developers, this is a highly customizable, out-of-the-box controller kit that can help many players with disabilities Gaming is easier, more comfortable and longer.

with accessibility experts and AbleGamers 、 SpecialEffect and Stack Up After an excellent organizational exchange and dialogue, we designed this highly customizable controller, which can work with many third-party auxiliary accessories at the same time, and combine with the PS5 console to create a new gameplay. This product is designed to address common challenges faced by gamers with limited motor control, including difficulty holding a controller for extended periods of time, pressing a set of small buttons or triggers with precision, or connecting the thumb with other controls. Fingers rest well on standard controllers.

Here are a few key features:

Highly customizable gaming experience

Hardware Customization – PS5 Project Leonardo is like a canvas, allowing players to create their own gaming experience. This product comes with a complete range of interchangeable components, including analog joystick caps and buttons of various shapes and sizes.

Players can use these components to create different controller configurations. Players can adjust the distance between the analog joystick and the game touchpad according to personal preference. These components allow players to find configurations that match their strength, range of motion, and specific physiological needs.

Software Customization – The PS5 console provides players with a series of options to customize their own Project Leonardo gaming experience:

button correspondence Each controller button can be configured to perform any supported function, and multiple buttons can correspond to the same function. Conversely, players can map two functions (such as “R2” + “L2”) to the same button.

control profile Players can save the configured button settings as a control profile, and simply press the profile button to easily switch between different control profiles. Players can save up to three control profiles on the PS5 console for access at any time.



Cooperate with other devices and auxiliary accessories

Project Leonardo can be used as a standalone controller, or paired with other Project Leonardo or DualSense wireless controllers. Up to two Project Leonardo controllers and one DualSense wireless controller can be used simultaneously as a single virtual controller, allowing players to combine and pair devices according to specific game needs, or play cooperatively with other players.

For example, players can use the Project Leonardo controller to assist the DualSense controller, or use the two Project Leonardo controllers independently. Family or friends can also use a DualSense controller or a second Project Leonardo controller to assist in controlling the player’s in-game character. The controls are flexible and easy to turn on or off and use in any combination.

Project Leonardo can be expanded through four 3.5mm AUX ports to support various external buttons and third-party auxiliary accessories. This design allows users to combine special keys, buttons or analog sticks with the Project Leonardo controller. Users can connect or disconnect external accessories flexibly and conveniently, and each accessory can be used as a general button after being configured.

flexible design

The separate and symmetrical design of Project Leonardo allows players to re-adjust the position of the analog joysticks, and the distance between the two joysticks can be adjusted closer or farther according to preference. The controller lays flat and hands-free so gamers can place it on a tabletop or wheelchair table, or attach it easily to an AMPS stand* or tripod, and can be configured with a 360-degree swivel for optimal adjustment. Comfortable use angle. Players can also specify the “north” direction of the analog stick based on their preferred controller orientation.

Sony Interactive Entertainment designer So Morimoto shared his team’s journey of creating Project Leonardo industrial design:

“Project Leonardo is a part of the PS5 product line, so they are all designed based on the same concept. We hope that all players can enjoy the PlayStation game world together. This ideal is the source of inspiration for us to create Project Leonardo. Our team and Accessibility experts tested a dozen different designs to try to find the best way to overcome the main challenges preventing effective use of the controller. In the end, we settled on a “split controller” design that allows almost complete freedom to adjust the left and right sides of the controller. / Right joystick position, you can use the controller without holding it, and you can also elastically replace the buttons and joystick caps. Players can customize Project Leonardo according to their own needs, so there is no so-called “correct” single configuration. We want to let them build their own configurations. The controller can also be flexibly combined with various auxiliary accessories to create a unique aesthetic effect. I’m glad to be able to work on this design with the players, rather than us unilaterally providing an established single design style. “ – So Morimoto, Designer, Sony Interactive Entertainment

looking to the future

Project Leonardo is currently in the development stage, and we continue to collect valuable feedback from the community. We would like to thank all the wonderful organizations and accessibility experts who have supported this project.

We also want to thank every community member who speaks out about advancing accessible gaming experiences. You are the source of motivation for our continuous efforts, and your enthusiasm brings us endless inspiration every day. It is our honor to create products that are closer to the needs of more users. I look forward to sharing more content with you in the future, including other product features and release dates.

*AMPS is an industry standard mounting screw pattern used to secure units to equipment, including auxiliary equipment.

