On January 14, Changsha IFS and the international fashion magazine “Marie Claire” co-organized the Silver Four | A Silver Four’s first national exhibition officially kicked off. The manager of MCHOUSE – Sun Saisai, the participating artist of “Screen Square Fragrant Silver Square” – Yi Hongbo, and the champion of the first FUTURE VISION MODERN SEARCH new generation model competition – Cui Qi were invited to participate in the opening ceremony. This exhibition is the new customized national first exhibition of “Marie Claire”. It uses the pattern of “all directions” to carry the comprehensive attention to the culture of “east, west, north, south”, and reinterprets the theater form that people love to see through fashion art. ” as a clue, presenting the themed exhibition areas with pattern characteristics such as “Silver Cinema” and “Fragrant Silver Square”, bringing a very creative fashion art exhibition space and Chinese New Year experience to Central China. CSIFS X Marie Claire Screen Quartet National Premiere Exhibition From left to right: participating artist Yi Hongbo, media director of Marie Claire / editorial director of Marie Claire / manager of MCHOUSE Sun Saisai, champion of the first FUTURE VISION MODERN SEARCH new generation model competition Cui Qi, Changsha IFS promotion and Marketing Director Ms. Zeng Yajing Guofeng fashion show | On the opening day, Changsha IFS joined hands with “Marie Claire” to open the new style of 2023 with fashion art and Chinese culture, inviting guests from all over the world to embrace the new life in 2023 with a new attitude, and joined hands with women’s clothing brands edition, Marisfrolg, EP Yaying , ERDOS, ZIZI collection store – Ms MIN, with the inspiration of “Oriental Poetry” and “Freeze-Frame Rebirth”, shows the hedging aesthetics of tradition and avant-garde through the beauty of clothing, bringing guests a wonderful national style fashion show. The brand deeply interprets the concept of new Chinese oriental aesthetics, perfectly combines the elegance, timelessness and trendy culture of Chinese tradition, and brings an international fashion perspective to Star City while presenting the charm of traditional culture. Guofeng fashion show scene Screen Sifang·Silver Cinema | Deliver Sifang style stories East, west, north, south, and all directions are important manifestations of the traditional Chinese worldview. In the cultural landscape that embraces all rivers and rivers, the “screen four directions” will bring a new opening in 2023. “Screen Square Silver Cinema” is located in the atrium on the west side of LG2 of Changsha IFS. In this open exhibition space, inspired by the “screen”, the cinema island, ticket office, and projection hall are arranged to create a silver concept theater full of oriental philosophy and avant-garde fashion. The screen changes from dark to bright, from scratch, from black and white to color, and various rich content is reflected in it, which is not only the charm of the movie, but also the visual clue of this theme space. Screen Quartet Silver Cinema As the core area of ​​the “Screen Square”, the giant octagonal pavilion is eye-catching. On the periphery of the Octagon Pavilion is Marie Claire CHINACOOL – a large red visual area. The “Chinese style theme blockbuster” brought by three Chinese supermodels Liu Wen, He Cong and Zhang Lina not only shows the unique style of oriental charm, but also caters to The current festive atmosphere of the Spring Festival. Around the octagonal pavilion, there are four “fashion screening halls” of the same style as “Marie Claire” Cai Xukun, Liu Yifei, Li Yuchun, and Yang Mi. Each “screening hall” will become the birthplace of the 2023 New Year style. Hall”, you can unlock the cover photos of the same style of four stars, freeze the New Year’s video, and become the absolute protagonist of the 2023 New Year’s style. “Marie Claire” Cai Xukun star with the same style “fashion screening hall” “Marie Claire” Liu Yifei star with the same style “fashion screening hall” “Marie Claire” Li Yuchun star with the same style “fashion screening hall” “Marie Claire” Yang Mi star with the same style “fashion screening hall” The interior of the octagonal pavilion takes the four regions of east, south, west and north as the geo-cultural coordinates to create an immersive atmosphere of celebration. In more than 100 visual blockbusters and text memories of Marie Claire, experience the four directions together with 16 young film creators. The following style stories, from “sunrise in the east, fine water rushes” to think about the relationship between people like flowing water in the east, to “Southern energy is precious, recalling echoes” to understand the unique cultural heritage of southern cities, “Good West staged , impermanence and permanence” to explore the city story of Guyan in the western desert, and “play in the north, look back when you go away” to listen to the impression of the times on the land north of the north. Marie Claire’s visual blockbuster wall, exploring the imprint of fashion images “East, South, West, North” Quartet Style Story The area near the LG2 elevator shaft outside the Babian Pavilion creates a themed space of “iron painting with silver hooks” by combining the regular script culture closely related to Changsha. With the theme of Ouyang Xun’s regular script, one of the four great masters in the early Tang Dynasty, an interactive themed installation inspired by “calligraphy and strokes” was created. Four types of lucky stickers were displayed in the installation space, respectively presenting “hundreds of surnames” and “things” in text content. The themes such as “North and South” and “New Year’s Blessings” imply good luck in the new year of 2023. Visitors to the exhibition can paste stickers containing good wishes on the themed installations, interpreting the co-creation art concept of “a hundred families sticking a hundred family names”. All parties are courteous, follow the “Changsha IFS” official Xiaohongshu platform and you will have the opportunity to get exclusive lucky stickers. “Iron Painting Silver Hook” theme space The red sticker symbolizing good luck depicts a beautiful vision, and the exclusive works convey the blessings of the four directions. The romantic silver plant installation above the installation symbolizes the momentum of the opening of the sky, and the layout of the octagonal pavilion in the center together creates a new year pattern that embraces all rivers in all directions. Screen Quartet·Fragrant Silver Square | Create a multi-art gathering place As an ancient art, “silver” has witnessed the inheritance and development of traditional oriental culture. In the art gallery on the 7th floor of Changsha IFS, the space is re-planned with silver curtains to create a very exploratory space “Silver Screen Square”. · Fragrant Silver Square”. A number of current global Jiefang culture and art explorers are gathered here to show the individual expression of original crafts in the new era, inherit and develop traditional Chinese intangible cultural heritage crafts, and connect the beautiful imprints of the times with future trend culture through various signals. In the world of “Fragrant Silver Square”, ancient, traditional, retro and future collide with new sparks of inspiration. Lucky Rabbit Lunar New Year and Good Luck | CSIFS X Marie Claire Customized Red See Packet Gift Box Changsha IFS teamed up with “Marie Claire” to create a custom-made lai see gift box for the Year of the Rabbit, which was inspired by the iconic punching machine in the movie, hoping to bring good luck to all parties in the Year of the Rabbit. You can also write your personal New Year’s wish on the gift box, implying that the New Year’s ideals will be Action! Changsha IFS THE TOP VIP can be redeemed with 30,000-50,000 points, and it will be available online from now on, while stocks last. CSIFS X Marie Claire Customized Red See Packet Gift Box Changsha IFS, as the commercial flagship of Central China, not only continuously brings top-level commercial shopping experience to customers in Central China, but also is committed to promoting the cross-border integration of commerce and multiple arts, and helping Changsha to create a “fashion capital” and a “cultural tourism city” city card. This CSIFS X Marie Claire Screen Sifang National Premiere Exhibition showcases Changsha IFS’s open mind of “welcoming friends from all directions”, and brings a unique experience of bringing together good luck from all directions with fashion art and local characteristic culture. Qixin 2023's opening style. "Silver Screen Four Square A SILVER FOUR" CSIFS X Marie Claire National Premiere Exhibition Co-production: Changsha IFS, "Marie Claire" Feng Tianyi Exhibition Supervisor Lin Xiaoli Content Consultant Zhang Jingya executive curatorial project coordinator Qiu Shuang Xiao Peiwei assists Liu Zhuang in graphic design exhibits Boundary Architectural Drawing Design Exhibition Construction without artistic fun Shen Mingyu Exhibition Publicity Exhibition Operation Ren Juan Exhibition Assistant Huang Yuhao Li Jinhong Yang Yani Zhang Kunpeng Artist thanks: CUNZU Hu Yuanhui Yi Hongbo During the event, Changsha IFS THE TOP VIPs can share games, or the single consumption on the day reaches the specified amount, and you can participate in the game lucky draw. Golden Rabbit "Silver" Spring Dinner Activity time: from now on to 3.31 Order any food at Changsha IFS iFoodie during the activity period, and you will get a food voucher (Haagen-Dazs exchange coupon, Naixue's tea 30 yuan voucher, Danli sugar 20 yuan voucher, fresh taro fairy 20 yuan voucher ). Quantities are limited, while supplies last. Quartet wins new "new" wish things come true medal Activity time: from now to 2.14 During the event, if you spend a total of 3,000 yuan in designated brands (two or more purchases are required to earn points), you can get the "New" Wish Medal and a 100 yuan catering voucher. Golden Rabbit “Silver” Spring Dinner Activity time: from now on to 3.31 Order any food at Changsha IFS iFoodie during the activity period, and you will get a food voucher (Haagen-Dazs exchange coupon, Naixue’s tea 30 yuan voucher, Danli sugar 20 yuan voucher, fresh taro fairy 20 yuan voucher ). Quantities are limited, while supplies last. Quartet wins new “new” wish things come true medal Activity time: from now to 2.14 During the event, if you spend a total of 3,000 yuan in designated brands (two or more purchases are required to earn points), you can get the “New” Wish Medal and a 100 yuan catering voucher. About Changsha IFS Changsha IFS has a large-scale shopping mall covering an area of ​​246,000 square meters. It is the tallest building in Hunan Province. It is located at the intersection of Huangxing Road and Jiefang Road, occupying a prime location in Changsha. Changsha IFS is a one-stop hotspot from entertainment to fashion life, shopping, culture and catering. It brings together more than 370 brands, including top luxury brands, jewelry and watches, fast fashion, etc., and more than 100 of them are here for the first time. Hunan, and 30 double-storey flagship stores selling both men’s and women’s clothing of international brands. Changsha IFS, which is dominated by shopping malls, has risen rapidly and has become a new landmark in central China. It has held a series of exhibitions, cultural arts and festivals, and cooperated with famous artists such as KAWS, Steven Harrington and Tom Claassen to hold art exhibitions. Become a cultural hub in Changsha and inject new impetus into Central China. About Marie Claire “marie claire” was founded in France in 1937 and has 28 editions around the world. It is an international high-end women’s fashion magazine that lights up the hearts of women all over the world. “Marie Claire” was founded in 2002 by the copyright cooperation between “marie claire” and China Sports Newspaper. As always, “Marie Claire” pays attention to women’s hearts, presents personal style fashion, beauty and wisdom and profound topics, grows rapidly with the attention and support of many loyal readers, constantly challenges and improves itself, and is beautiful with all , Fashion, wisdom, taste and sense of humor women, share one topic about dreams and happiness. MC HOUCE, the newly established MC HOUSE in the summer of 2021 is a “three-dimensional magazine” brand under Staircase Fashion Media Group, connecting with tens of millions of audiences online and offline. MC HOUSE is committed to creating world-class art, design and cultural content.

