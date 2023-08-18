Introducing the Ford Mustang GTD: The Street Version of the GT3 Race Car

Ford Mustang GTD: The Street Variant of the GT3 Race Car

When Ford CEO Jim Farley asked on social media if there would be interest in a street variant of the 2024 Ford Mustang GT3 race car, it generated a lot of excitement. Now, Ford has officially unveiled the highly anticipated Ford Mustang GTD, a supercar inspired by the GT3.

Contrary to earlier rumors of a mid-engine supercar, the Ford Mustang GTD is a road-going version designed for everyday use. With a powerful 800-hp engine, it is touted as the most powerful road-going Mustang ever. Ford will produce a limited quantity of the GTD, priced at $300,000, in collaboration with Multimatic, with production set to begin in late 2024 or early 2025.

The Mustang GTD draws inspiration from the Mustang GT3 competition car, which will make its return to Le Mans next year. It is the culmination of years of engineering research and development, derived from Ford’s learnings in the world of racing. Ford aims to make the Mustang GTD an iconic addition to the rich history of the Mustang brand.

The Mustang GTD stands out among its counterparts with its bold design and remarkable performance. It features newly designed wheels, a widely flared rear end, and an imposing spoiler that optimizes aerodynamics. Despite these enhancements, the Mustang GTD remains true to its roots with a traditional engine position, delivering an iconic driving experience that resonates with Mustang enthusiasts.

In terms of technology and materials, the Mustang GTD showcases innovative features. It extensively utilizes carbon fiber body panels to reduce weight, lower the center of gravity, and enhance handling response. Various components, including fenders, hood, trunk lid cover, door sills, front splitter, rear diffuser, and roof, are made of carbon fiber. The car also offers the option of carbon fiber front and rear fascias.

The Mustang GTD offers an available aerodynamics package that incorporates an integral underbody aero pan, also constructed of carbon fiber. This configuration introduces pioneering elements in motorsport and features technologies traditionally considered off-limits, such as hydraulically controlled front wings. These elements, along with an active rear wing, contribute to the car’s aerodynamic balance.

Ford’s president and CEO, Jim Farley, commented on the Mustang GTD, stating, “We didn’t design a road car for the track, we created a race car for the road.” With its groundbreaking design and cutting-edge technology, the Mustang GTD redefines the concept of a supercar and positions itself as an icon of innovation in the automotive world.

The Ford Mustang GTD is set to hit the streets, and fans are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to experience its power and performance.

