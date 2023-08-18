Home » Aaron Judge Joins Jordan Brand as Exclusive Sponsor for New York Yankees Captain
After months of speculation, it has finally been revealed who the exclusive sponsor of New York Yankees player Aaron Judge is. The captain of the Bronx Mules has unofficially joined the Jumpman brand and has been exclusively using their products this season. This move follows in the footsteps of former Yankees captain Derek Jeter, who also started his career with a different brand before signing with Jordan Brand.

The Jordan Brand company warmly welcomed Aaron Judge to its MLB conglomerate. The announcement was made through a publication on the industry’s social networks, featuring Judge modeling the Jumpman team. The caption read, “New York Yankees captain @thejudge44 continues to add titles to his name as a member of the Jordan family.”

With this partnership, Judge becomes the fifth representative of the brand within Major League Baseball. The other four players who endorse Jordan Brand are Manny Machado of the San Diego Padres, Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Blue Jays, and Jazz Chisholm of the Miami Marlins.

Although the details of the deal between Aaron Judge and Jordan Brand have not been disclosed, it is expected to further boost the 31-year-old’s bank account. Last offseason, Judge signed a nine-year, $360 million contract to renew his relationship with the Yankees.

Fans and industry insiders are excited to see Judge continue to excel on the field while representing the iconic Jumpman logo.

