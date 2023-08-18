New Drugs to Treat Obesity: The Potential Game Changers

New Medications for Obesity Offer Hope for Treatment: Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro, and More

USA.- Medical specialists are touting the potential of new drugs to revolutionize the treatment of obesity. Drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro, and others are on the horizon and could soon hit the market.

According to Jonathan Engel, a historian of medicine and health care policy at Baruch College in New York, these drugs are unlike anything seen before and have been labeled as “game changers.”

Obesity affects nearly 42 percent of American adults, yet effective medical treatments for this condition have been lacking. Research on obesity treatments has faced numerous failures, leading pharmaceutical companies to lose interest. Many executives and even doctors and the general public believed obesity was a moral failing rather than a chronic disease.

While drugs for diseases like cancer, heart disease, and Alzheimer’s followed a logical process with clear targets for drug designers, the path to obesity drugs was less straightforward. Much of the understanding of these drugs and their effects remains a mystery. Researchers accidentally discovered that exposing the brain to a natural hormone in unprecedented levels led to weight loss. However, the reasons behind this phenomenon, as well as potential long-term side effects, are still unknown.

Dr. David D’Alessio, Duke’s chief of endocrinology, who consults with Eli Lilly among others, emphasizes that there is currently no clear explanation or predictable order for the effectiveness of obesity drugs. While these drugs appear to be safe, caution is advised by obesity medicine specialists. Similar to drugs for high cholesterol or high blood pressure, obesity drugs must be taken indefinitely to prevent weight regain.

Dr. Susan Yanovski, co-director of the office of obesity research at the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, warns that rare but serious side effects need to be closely monitored since the mechanisms of these drugs are not yet fully understood.

However, the severity of obesity-related medical problems, such as diabetes, liver disease, heart disease, cancer, sleep apnea, and joint pain, cannot be ignored. Dr. Yanovski emphasizes that the serious health risks associated with obesity must be taken into account.

Patients taking these medications may experience transient nausea and diarrhea, but the main effect is a significant reduction in food cravings and appetite. Patients find themselves satisfied with smaller portions, resulting in natural weight loss rather than increased calorie burning.

Exciting results from a recent clinical trial show that Wegovy, one of these drugs, may also protect against heart complications like heart attacks and strokes. However, the reasons behind this protective effect are still poorly understood.

Dr. Daniel Drucker, a researcher studying diabetes and obesity, acknowledges that companies may want to present the development of these drugs as an ingenious design rather than trial and error. However, he suggests that luck played a significant role in their discovery.

As further research and development continue, the introduction of these obesity drugs could provide hope for millions struggling with weight management.

