Cabal and Zapateiro requested precautionary measures before the IACHR

The legal representatives of Senator Maria Fernanda Cabal and Eduardo Zapateiro have submitted to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) a request for precautionary measures for the protection of their clients, this in light of an alleged ELN attack plan.

In In the letter made by the firm Víctor Mosquera Marín, it is read that the main reason for the request is to safeguard the lives of Cabal and Zapateiro. “Life and personal integrity, but above all that the security forces act at the appropriate time and not two months after the ELN’s criminal plans became known.”

Mosquera referred to the complaint made by the Attorney General’s Office for an alleged attack plan by the group outside the law against the Attorney General Francisco Barbosa, the retired officer Eduardo Zapateiro and Senator Maria Fernanda Cabal, before these According to the accusations, the group denied said plan and maintained that this assumption is inclined to affect the peace process.

One of the points that the defense of Cabal and Zapateiro highlighted is that although both have a security scheme, they are not enough, since it was learned that this plan was already organized weeks before and the investigative entity was not aware of it. For this reason, the lawyer said “here is not about giving a later protection but preventive, that is, that you act before things happen.”

It should be remembered that the current Commander of the Army, General Luis Ospina, is being investigated for allegedly concealing information about this attack.

“The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation ordered the opening of an investigation against the commander of the National Army, General Luis Mauricio Ospina Gutiérrez, for the alleged concealment of information related to the plans that the National Liberation Army, ELN, would have to assassinate the prosecutor. general, Francisco Barbosa; General (r) Eduardo Zapateiro and Senator María Fernanda Cabal”, the Public Ministry, headed by Margarita Cabello, indicated in a statement.

He added that the Entity collected what was published in the media that assured that the Special Strategic Command of the military institution had informed the senior officer of the intentions of the insurgent group for more than two months against the attorney general, the general (r ) Zapateiro and Senator Cabal.

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation added that “it ordered the practice of several tests aimed at clarifying the situation, since with his presumed omission regarding the attacks that the ELN intended to carry out, the Army Commander was able to breach his functional duties.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

