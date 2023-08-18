Home » Luciano Spalletti named Italy boss after Roberto Mancini departure
Luciano Spalletti named Italy boss after Roberto Mancini departure

Napoli won Seria A by 16 points in Luciano Spalletti’s second season in charge

Italy have named former Napoli boss Luciano Spalletti as their new manager following the departure of Roberto Mancini.

Spalletti, 64, left Napoli in the summer after guiding the club to their first Serie A title in 33 years.

He had planned to take a year-long sabbatical but has now decided to make a swift return to football.

Former Manchester City manager Mancini, 58, resigned as Italy boss on 13 August.

He led the national team for five years and guided them to victory at Euro 2020 when they beat England on penalties in the final at Wembley.

However, Italy failed to qualify for last year’s World Cup.

The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) said Spalletti would take charge from 1 September.

“The national team needed a great coach and I’m very happy that he accepted,” FIGC president Gabriele Gravina said.

“His enthusiasm and his expertise will be fundamental for the challenges that await Italy in the coming months.”

Spalletti has had a long career in management, having also had spells in charge of Roma, Inter Milan, and a five-year stint with Russian club Zenit St Petersburg.

