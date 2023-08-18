In Germany the free spinel will save the Germans

Listen to the audio version of the article

«In the early ’70s, to make a joint of cannabis in peace we left by camper for Christiania, in Copenhagen. I hope that the Cannabis-Legalisierung will close the black market where you are never sure what you smoke, sometimes you get high with a joint, sometimes it’s like smoking a normal cigarette”. Thus commented a German citizen of Frankfurt, in favor of the bill for the semi-liberalization of cannabis approved in recent days by the first cabinet after the summer holidays of the federal government.

Cannabis, Germany Towards Legalization for Recreational Use

The reactions

But the tear wanted by the Social Democratic Minister of Health, Karl Lauterbach , does not excite many, criticisms have rained from left to right: either because the bill is too timid and full of prohibitions and restrictions, or because it is too daring, “irresponsible”. Or perhaps more simply the free joint is not liked by the moderate majority that dominates German society, because it is a symbol of the world of hippies or anarchists.

Lauterbach, initially opposed to liberalization, aims to shut down the black market and above all hopes to be able to lower the costs of justice with savings for the police, courts and prisons estimated at over 1 billion euros a year. But the gray areas of quasi-liberalization and the too many restrictions, the many bans imposed by the new law have raised a fuss of criticism, as they could even increase the work of police and magistrates.

CANNABIS IN GERMANY

Loading…

Waiting for the green light

The pseudo-liberalization in Germany of cannabis for recreational use, after the authorization in 2017 for therapeutic purposes, will allow – if approved in Parliament as it stands – the possession of 25 grams of cannabis or the cultivation of 3 plants for personal use by 18 years and older.

The bill, which will have to obtain the green light from the Bundestag and Bundesrat in order to enter into force on 1 January 2024, also authorizes the cultivation and distribution to the so-called “Cannabis Clubs” – non-profit associations – provided they do not have more than 500 members , are not established within a perimeter of 200 meters from schools and kindergartens, do not distribute more than 50 grams per month per person (with a daily limit of 25 grams) with further limitations between 18 and 21 years of age which have made psychiatrists turn up their noses opposed to lowering the threshold under 25 years.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

