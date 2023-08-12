Introducing the New Cavity Design: Metal and Stone Blend for Enhanced Sound Quality

Cavity Design: A New Breakthrough in Metal and Stone Technology

In the ever-evolving world of technology, ACT06 and ACT07 have made a groundbreaking advancement in cavity design. These two portable Digital Audio Players (DAP) incorporate a brand new 10mm Myrinx SS moving coil unit, specially designed for the new material used in the cavity.

The key innovation lies in the design of the unit magnet and diaphragm, which differs from previous models. This novel approach significantly reduces the impedance value, allowing for easier sound projection and a superior listening experience. The DAP also delivers exceptional sound performance, boasting solid bass and a unique timbre crafted from zinc cupronickel.

Both cavities are constructed using a combination of materials, similar to ACT03 and ACT04. ACT06 is primarily composed of cupronickel and white jadeite, while ACT07 combines cupronickel with jadeite. The zinc cupronickel utilized in these new chambers is a compositional blend of nickel and zinc metal, presenting a striking silver appearance. Furthermore, this material surpasses brass in terms of hardness and corrosion resistance. Renowned for its rich and resonant acoustics, zinc cupronickel is frequently used in professional orchestral instruments such as flutes and saxophones.

The main distinction between the two chambers lies in the choice of material for the baffle. ACT06 employs white jade, whereas ACT07 utilizes emerald. The zinc-nickel copper shell significantly influences the fundamental tuning of the sound, while the baffle plays a crucial role in altering the sound reverberation within the cavity. This concept is akin to the use of baffles in front of speakers, wherein different materials are employed to control the sound reflection angle. The manufacturer asserts that the combination of white jade accurately restores sound, whereas emerald stone enhances the bass dynamics, thereby achieving the factory’s desired sound orientation.

This breakthrough in cavity design is expected to revolutionize the audio industry. Audiophiles and music enthusiasts can look forward to an enhanced listening experience, characterized by unparalleled sound quality and clarity. With the fusion of metal and stone technology, ACT06 and ACT07 have truly pushed the boundaries of innovation, setting a new standard in the world of portable audio devices.

