Dengue Outbreak in Bologna’s Savena Area: Municipal Measures and Prevention Efforts Underway

Breaking News: Dengue Case Detected in Bologna’s Savena Area; Prophylaxis Measures Activated

Bologna, Italy – In a press release today, the Municipality of Bologna reported a confirmed case of Dengue, an infectious disease transmitted by tiger mosquitoes, in the Savena area. Prompt action is being taken to prevent the spread of the disease, with daytime disinfestation already underway in the vicinity of the affected person’s residence. The targeted areas include Largo Brescia, Piazza Belluno, the Arpad Weisz Garden, and Via Feltre, among others.

To ensure maximum efficacy in preventing secondary cases, the municipality urgently appeals to all residents, condominium administrators, and business operators in the affected areas. They are asked to grant access to pest control personnel for carrying out larvicidal and adulticidal treatments, as well as the removal of larval foci in private courtyards. Additionally, individuals are advised to eliminate any stagnant water on their balconies, terraces, or window sills, and to keep windows closed during nighttime hours until August 14, 2023, when the extermination activities are scheduled to conclude. In case of adverse weather conditions, the intervention will be postponed.

Further developments were observed this morning in the Borgo Panigale-Reno neighborhood, where another suspected case of Dengue was reported. However, subsequent analyses by the Local Health Authority (Ausl) have not confirmed the presence of the disease in this area. Therefore, prophylaxis measures will not be implemented there at this time.

Dengue is an infectious disease that is commonly mild in nature but is transmitted to humans by tiger mosquitoes. While the acute phase of the disease typically lasts about one week, joint pain may persist for a few months. Treatment primarily focuses on symptom management to alleviate pain.

The Municipality of Bologna emphasizes that the most effective way to combat Dengue is through control measures targeting the proliferation of tiger mosquitoes. Under municipal hygiene regulations, owners and tenants of properties and land are obliged to conduct periodic prevention treatments between April and October. Public areas, such as parks and streets, are maintained by the municipal administration.

Private individuals are urged to treat wells and manholes used for collecting rainwater with specific larvicidal products. It is also crucial to dispose of water saucers and avoid leaving buckets or containers with openings facing upward to prevent water stagnation, which facilitates larval development of tiger mosquitoes.

For further information or clarifications, concerned individuals can contact the Municipality of Bologna’s call center at 051203040. The appointed company, Biblion, is available for inquiries regarding processing times at 800 110 601. Meanwhile, the Regional Health Service can be reached at 800 033 033 for health-related information.

