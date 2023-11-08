Introducing the POCO C65: An Affordable Entry-Level Cell Phone from Xiaomi

The Venezuelan Luis Arraezserved as one of the most important pieces within the ninth of Miami Marlins. His role in the team went a long way toward getting them to the authorities. Wild Card.

Although they could not overcome Philadelphia Phillies, Luis Arraez He contributed his grain of sand until the last moment.

Their metrics were absolutely unmatched. In the regular season his astronomical average was .354, with a total of 203 hits. He in turn scored 71 runs, hit 10 home runs, stole three bases and drove in 69 runs.

Meanwhile, in the postseason he only had eight at-bats and here he could only solidly connect one hit.

After the campaign for the Fish was over, “The Watering Can” It has been seen at several sporting events in enjoyment mode. This has been the case in the NBA and in this special case the LIDOM.

Luis Arráez reappeared in support of Nelson Cruz

Through a video published on the Social Networkan interview was viewed through The Extrabase. Initially, we were able to appreciate the Venezuelan’s words and the reasons why he is in the Dominican Republic.

“Here in the Dominican Republic enjoying this beautiful moment of Nelson Cruz. That’s why I’m here supporting him as much as me and the boys, because Nelson has been very supportive. And nothing, here thanking him and being present”he indicated That’s it.

After that, reference was made to the couch Edgar Valera and his bond with Luis since he was in Minnesota Twins. The pride that it means for him to visualize the talent of the Venezuelan and in turn, the happiness generated by the awards he has achieved.

“Mira, Edgar Valera and I were together when I was doing rehabilitation for my knee. He was one of my coaches who helped me when it came to rehab. And nothing, grateful to him and I hope to see him here”he continued.

Finally, and to close with a flourish, they asked Luis Arraez a special message for your countryman Ronald Acuña Jr. and in general for the people in Venezuela.

“My brother, many blessings, I hope you keep going. You deserve that award and nothing, we are going to continue breaking and move on.”he concluded.

In this way, we were able to participate in a Luis Arraez who was grateful for everything he learned from two of the most influential people in his career and therefore finds himself in the Dominican Republic as a symbol of support.