Introducing the POCO C65: An Affordable Entry-Level Cell Phone from Xiaomi

by admin
Xiaomi Launches New POCO C65 Entry-Level Cell Phone

Chinese brand Xiaomi is aiming to make a big splash in the low-end entry-level cell phone market with its newly launched POCO C65. The phone comes equipped with a 50-megapixel camera, MediaTek processor, and a 5,000 mAh battery, featuring the same Helio G85 processor found in phones like the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9.

The POCO C65 is available in two configurations: one with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, and another with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. In both cases, the storage can be expanded via micro SD up to 1 TB.

The technical specifications for the POCO C65 are as follows:
– Processor: MediaTek Helio G85
– Storage and RAM: 6GB+128GB | 8GB+256GB
– Monitor: 6.74″ 1600×720 Dot Drop Screen, 260 ppi
– Rear Camera: 50MP main camera, 2MP macro camera
– Front Camera: 8MP
– Battery: 5000 mAh
– Security: Side fingerprint sensor, Face unlock with AI
– NFC: Yes
– Network bands: Supports 4G / 3G / 2G
– Operating system: MIUI 14 for POCO

As for the price, the POCO C65 with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage is priced at $109, while the 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage version costs $119.

With its competitive specifications and affordable price point, the POCO C65 is poised to make a name for itself in the entry-level cell phone market.

