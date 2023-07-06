Title: Introducing the “Poké Supply Station Draft” – A New Way to Showcase Your Unique Pokémon!

Are you ready to put your prized Pokémon on display and compete against fellow trainers? Get ready, because the “Poké Supply Station Draft” has arrived! This exciting new mode of competition allows trainers to let their Pokémon participate in a draft at specific Poké supply stations, pitting them against other trainers’ Pokémon in thrilling battles.

In this draft, only certain Pokémon are eligible to compete. The selection process will be based on the main Pokémon currently active in Pokémon GO. So whether you have a massive Snorlax or a tiny Toadstool Pokémon, this is your chance to show them off!

Excitingly, the inaugural Poké Supply Station Draft will be launched during the highly-anticipated Pokémon GO 7th Anniversary Party “Dark Flame” event. Trainers will have the opportunity to let their Pokémon, such as the famous “Jenny Turtle,” participate in the talent show of a specific Poké supply station. This event promises to be a thrilling showcase of talent, as trainers compete to see whose Pokémon reigns supreme. To keep everyone informed, an icon will be displayed on the top of the Poké Supply Station to indicate an ongoing draft.

However, trainers must be quick, as the draft period is short-lived. Once the draft concludes, all participating trainers will be rewarded based on their Pokémon’s ranking. The trainer who secures the top spot will receive a prestigious medal, acknowledging their skill and talent in this novel competition.

Stay tuned for more updates on the draft in the future as it promises to revolutionize the way trainers compete with one another. We hope you take full advantage of this new and exciting opportunity to shine a spotlight on your unique and powerful Pokémon!

May the best trainers triumph, and may your journey in the “Poké Supply Station Draft” be filled with adventure and success!

