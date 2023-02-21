Home Technology Invictus Gaming is leaving to compete for Apex Legends
Invictus Gaming is the latest esports organization to announce its exit from the highly competitive Apex Legends field. As noted in a statement on Twitter, the team gave a brief reason for their exit, saying “grateful”Players who have represented it since it acquired a team in the field.

As for why Invictus is leaving the Apex scene, the team says its“Location”and“Sustainability of the Apex Legends space”is why it exits.

Finally, Invictus added: “We are eternally grateful to Noiises, Brynn, Blasts, Urban, JMW, and Graceful for representing Invictus Gaming in Apex Legends; we wish you all the best in all your future endeavors and we will always be rooting for you “on.”

