Invictus Gaming is the latest esports organization to announce its exit from the highly competitive Apex Legends field. As noted in a statement on Twitter, the team gave a brief reason for their exit, saying “grateful”Players who have represented it since it acquired a team in the field.

As for why Invictus is leaving the Apex scene, the team says its“Location”and“Sustainability of the Apex Legends space”is why it exits.

Finally, Invictus added: “We are eternally grateful to Noiises, Brynn, Blasts, Urban, JMW, and Graceful for representing Invictus Gaming in Apex Legends; we wish you all the best in all your future endeavors and we will always be rooting for you “on.”