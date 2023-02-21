There is a degree in Medicinea degree to honor in the alleged exchange of favors which is a certainty for the Cagliari prosecutor’s office, so much so that it was opened by the prosecutor Giangiacomo Pilia a file for corruption in competition. There are three protagonists: the president Christian Solinas, one of his advisers in the Region, Christian Stevelliand the General Manager appointed in September to Eni Cbc Basin of the Mediterranean, Roberto Raimondi (in the other line of the investigation, on the sale of the ruin in Capoterra valued at 35 thousand euros but sold for 550 thousand, the businessman from Cagliari is also accused, Robert Zedda).

So an honorary degree in Medicine had been agreed for Solinas. So he reconstructed the investigating magistrate. To help the president of the Region, as if he wanted to organize life after politics, the DG Raimondi appointed on August 25, who would have promoted the governor to get him the important piece of paper in a university in Tirana. Right in the Albanian capital, as reconstructed from Sardinia Post at the end of summer when the engagement in the regional body emerged, Raimondi was at the time “director of the research doctorate school at the public University of Medicine of Tirana” as well as “Professor at the Department of Public Health“.

The corruption would lie in the fact that Solinas appointed a Dg, then assigned a assignment in the Region, in exchange for a personal favour. Not only that: since Raimondi, as shown in his curriculum vitae, is an “extraordinary temporary professor” at theUnilinka private university based in Rome, also there the manager would have promised Solinas to give him lectures, this time in legal matters.

At the moment it seems that Solinas has not yet started classes nor that he has been awarded a degree to honor in Medicine. But the prosecutor’s work is already ahead, so much so that yesterday the Guardia di Finanza obtained the go-ahead to carry out the blitz in the Region. The soldiers of the yellow flames worked in two stages: Friday and yesterday, taking away mobile phones, other computer media and various documents. The seized material belongs to Solinas and his consultant Stevelli. On the latter, a loyalist of the president, however, his role in the affair is not yet clear. Instead, he is certain that the phones were seized, he reports The Sardinian Union, will be subjected to an unrepeatable technical verification. The Public Prosecutor’s Office will appoint its own expert and so will the defenses. Or the lawyers Toto Casula and Roberto Nati for Solinas, Marco Angelini for Raimondi e Valerio Pirisi per Stevelli.

The correspondence that led to the appointment of Raimondi, formally engaged with a resolution by the Giunta, also ended under the scrutiny of the Public Prosecutor. In the document, online on the Region’s website, it is written on the chosen General Manager that he “possesses the required requisites, in particular adequate capacity for the functions to be performed, as shown by his professional career”. Raimondi got a paid five-year contract, he reports New Sardinia, 140 thousand euros gross per year. Eni Cbc is a regional authority headed by the presidency. (al.car.)