iOS 17 FaceTime adds Reactions gesture response feature

At the 2023 Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), which just ended in early June, Apple, as always, brought a series of amazing technological innovations.The most striking of these is the new iOS 17 system update, which focuses onMaking iPhone more personal and intuitiveTherefore, many interesting new features have been added to “Phone”, FaceTime and “Message”. This article will share how the Reactions gesture reaction function added to the iOS 17 FaceTime app can make your FaceTime video experience even better.

*Currently a developer beta version, the official version of iOS 17 is expected to be officially launched in September this year.

What is the new Reactions gesture reaction function in the FaceTime app in iOS 17?

In order to give users a new experience in video calls, Apple has added a new function of “Reactions Gesture Response” in the FaceTime app of iOS 17. During FaceTime video calls, you only need to use simple gestures, such as likes , than love, you can see interesting 3D augmented reality effects in the video screen.

iPhone version restrictions

This applies when using the front-facing camera on the iPhone 12 and later, as it relies on the advanced sensors and processing capabilities of those devices.

Measured – Reactions gesture response

 like

 downvote

 Two thumbs up

 Ya

 love

Summarize

This brand-new video call experience function can present various 3D effects on the video screen through simple gestures, such as hearts, balloons, fireworks, etc., and this function only needs to be upgraded to the latest iOS 17, iPadOS 17 , macOS Sonoma, you can enjoy this fun 3D augmented reality while FaceTime video.

And iOS 17 allows you to use the iPhone as a camera, use the FaceTime app directly on the Apple TV to call, or relay the call from the iPhone to the TV, and you can also use the Reactions gesture reaction function at this time.

Introduction of new features in iOS 17

