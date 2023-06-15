Home » iOS 17 FaceTime adds Reactions gesture response feature
At the 2023 Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), which just ended in early June, Apple, as always, brought a series of amazing technological innovations.The most striking of these is the new iOS 17 system update, which focuses onMaking iPhone more personal and intuitiveTherefore, many interesting new features have been added to “Phone”, FaceTime and “Message”. This article will share how the Reactions gesture reaction function added to the iOS 17 FaceTime app can make your FaceTime video experience even better.

*Currently a developer beta version, the official version of iOS 17 is expected to be officially launched in September this year.

What is the new Reactions gesture reaction function in the FaceTime app in iOS 17?

In order to give users a new experience in video calls, Apple has added a new function of “Reactions Gesture Response” in the FaceTime app of iOS 17. During FaceTime video calls, you only need to use simple gestures, such as likes , than love, you can see interesting 3D augmented reality effects in the video screen.

Figure/Apple

iPhone version restrictions

This applies when using the front-facing camera on the iPhone 12 and later, as it relies on the advanced sensors and processing capabilities of those devices.

Measured – Reactions gesture response

 like

 downvote

 Two thumbs up

 Ya

 love

