The yellow version of the Apple iPhone 14* and iPhone 14 Plus* is available to order now, along with a new canary yellow silicone case.* Thanks to a voucher, there is a 50.00 euro discount on Ebay on the basic version. Apple fans are happy about the colorful look of the new flagship, but there are also dissenters who don’t take the new design particularly seriously.

The canary is out of the bag! One could speak of the new color model of the Apple smartphone in one way or another. Because the iPhone 14* and iPhone 14 Plus* in yellow is now officially available in the warehouses and can be ordered and delivered. And yellow doesn’t mean a delicate, pastel-colored, fine yellow. No, Apple has opted for a bright banana yellow. On social media, some fans are already talking about a minion invasion. As you can see: The yellow iPhone 14 provokes – but has its fans.

iPhone 14 and 14 Plus in yellow: new look, old hardware

Basically, the latest flagship from Apple is just getting a new coat of paint – it’s coming onto the market in sunny yellow to match spring. The iPhone 14 has been shipping since today (March 14) – the date could not have been chosen more appropriately. Apple has a sense of humour. So if you’re lucky, you can already hold the Teletubbie-yellow iPhone 14 in your hands – if you pre-ordered it beforehand – and convince yourself of the radiant power. If you are interested now, you can order it directly online.

The new color is available for all versions of the iPhone 14* and iPhone 14 Plus.* The Pro versions are left out. Here one seems to opt for the noble gold and silver colors. In terms of price, Apple is not going into any other spheres with the yellow smartphone than the models released in autumn. The iPhone 14 with 128 gigabytes of memory currently costs EUR 909.00 on eBay thanks to the coupon*, the Plus model EUR 1,231.00 on Amazon.*

What can the Apple iPhone 14 do?

The iPhone 14 is quite similar to its predecessor. The 6.1-inch Super Retina display shows crisp, sharp colors, an A15 bionic chip ensures smooth performance when surfing and gaming, and the 12 MP cameras with ultra wide angle and double zoom out shoot crispy, sharp pictures. What is new, however, is an action mode that stabilizes the image better when filming, as well as accident detection and the sending of SOS messages via satellite. Enough to find the iPhone 14 quite interesting.

The core functions of Apple smartphones at a glance:

Display : 6.1 inches

: 6.1 inches processor : A15-Chip

: A15-Chip Storage : ab 128 Gigabyte

: ab 128 Gigabyte Camera : 12 Megapixel (Nachtmodus, Action-Cam, Top-Sensor)

: 12 Megapixel (Nachtmodus, Action-Cam, Top-Sensor) front camera : 12 Megapixel (Autofokus)

: 12 Megapixel (Autofokus) Preis: from 789.00 euros

14-man yellow divides opinions: a bold move?

Everyone expected that a bright yellow color would not make everyone jump for joy. The canary yellow iPhones are bold and anything but ordinary. However, the bright shade makes some people laugh, as the color nuance is reminiscent of minions, a lemon or a warning sign. Nevertheless, many fans wished for the splash of color for the iPhone 14. After all, Apple has so far kept a low profile when it comes to the color yellow, although red and blue have long been part of the giant corporation’s repertoire. It doesn’t matter which side you’re on: the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are now available in yellow.