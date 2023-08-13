iPhone 15 a few weeks after the announcement: everything we know

The official details of the iPhone 15 presentation event are not yet known (probably the announcement will arrive shortly), but everything suggests that September is the month chosen for the reveal of the new smartphones of the Cupertino company. The rumors related to the iPhone 15 keynote for now indicate September 13, 2023, or a Wednesday, as a possible date.

Net of what will actually be the date of the announcement, however, given that in recent weeks there have been numerous rumors that have somehow traced the characteristics of the new range, the time has come to take stock of the situation to understand what has transpired so far and how much of it is really plausible.

A year of big news but low sales?

Let’s remove the tooth immediately: the first question to be addressed and which certainly will not have gone unnoticed among technology enthusiasts concerns the potential price increase for the iPhone 15. According to some recent rumors, in fact, it would be the whole range that was involved in the cost increase, which could affect sales globally.

It therefore does not seem to be a coincidence that the well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, known for his forecasts relating to the Apple world, has indicated that even within Tim Cook’s company there would be reduced expectations for the iPhone 15 series. short, the Cupertino company would have already ordered a lower number of smartphones than in previous projections, thus narrowing the profit margin of suppliers. In short, 2023 could prove to be not exactly the best year for Apple in terms of sales, even if the lineup arriving in September seems to have several aces up its sleeve in terms of novelties.

In this regard, the range should be composed as always of four models, namely iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max (or Ultra).

Among the most important innovations there should be the arrival of the Dynamic Island on all devices (previously confined only to the Pro variants), as well as the adoption of the USB Type-C port. According to rumors, this will be implemented directly on all models starting from this series.

The A17 Bionic chip is inevitable for the rest, but only for the two flagships: the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models, in fact, should instead adopt the “old” A16, already tested on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. then reference to the possible presence of a display with particularly small edges and a titanium frame, but this last aspect should only concern the premium models.

There should also be major improvements to the camera for the iPhone 15 series, given that for the first time it should adopt the so-called hybrid lens, made up of elements of different materials, including glass and plastic, combined in such a way as to allow it to absorb more light.

Furthermore, there has also been talk on the net of a possible integration with Apple Vision Pro, of the existence of some additional colors (crimson or red and mint green tones) and of support for Wi-Fi 6E, but the more “macroscopic” novelty should concern the loss of the slider for the silence, which dominates above the balance of the volume of the iPhone since 2007. In its place a customizable multifunction key: for the moment it would seem to be interested only in the Pro Max variant, but not yet the last word is said.

What else to expect from the September 2023 keynote? Net of the release of iOS 17, which seems to bring various new features, the most recent rumors have focused on the possible presence during the event of Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2, but the AirPods earphones with USB Type-C, thus following in the wake of the iPhone.

We’ll see: the date to mark on the calendar, as already mentioned, for now seems to be that of September 13, 2023, although some sources instead refer to Tuesday 12. We just have to wait for the official confirmation from Apple, which at this point doesn’t seem to be that far away!

