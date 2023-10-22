iPhone 15 Plus, the review: this is how it reduced the gap from the Pro models

Listen to the audio version of the article

For a few weeks we have been testing the new iPhone 15 Plus. And after the initial emotional oscillations, which risk turning into unclear impressions, let’s try to sum up this new model, which apparently – in the difficulties that the iPhone 15 family are experiencing – is the most appreciated one.

In general, the iPhone 15 Plus seems to us to have reduced its gap with the Pro models. The design, the Dynamic Island (which last year was only on the Pro models), an even lighter weight than the Pro Max, a faster chip and a better performing camera, make the 15 Plus much closer to the 15 Pro Max, compared to what happened in the past. And it’s not trivial, because being able to have an iPhone with a larger screen without necessarily having to resort to the performance (and above all the price) of the Pro Max is good news for users.

What’s in the box

Let’s start from the beginning: what’s in the box. Apple has stopped equipping smartphones with a charging adapter for a couple of years now. It’s like this this time too. Inside, however, there is another surprise. This year, all iPhone 15 series models come with a USB-C port, so the cable included in the box has USB-C connectors on both ends. And perhaps for this reason, this year it was also worth providing a suitable power supply.

Design

There are no major changes in the design. It is now difficult to distinguish an iPhone from the 12 model onwards, because the changes are very few and often imperceptible. But there are still some we liked anyway: thinner bezels around the screen and a new matte glass back that no longer catches fingerprint smudges like it used to. The big change is on the front body, where the famous notch has given way to the integrated Dynamic Island. This, as mentioned, makes the iPhone 15 Plus something much more similar to the Pro models.

Display and frequency

The display is the same one used in the models from a year ago. But the bad news, if you are used to a Pro model, is that the difference in frequency is completely visible. 60Hz is visibly different than 120Hz displays. The refresh rate is slower, which is a notable flaw. Also because for phones in this price range, 60 Hz now belongs to the past for all manufacturers. It’s time for Apple to adapt. Because this very feature is the one that convinced us the least. The fluidity of use suffers as a result.