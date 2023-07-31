Infection Free Zone: A New Zombie Survival Strategy Game Blending Real-World Maps and Apocalypse Adventure

New Zombie Survival Game “Infection Free Zone” Uses Real-World Map Data

Nowadays, many developers are incorporating global electronic map services into their games, and the latest addition to this trend is Steam’s new zombie survival strategy game, “Infection Free Zone.” Developed by Jutsu Games, the Polish game team behind the popular “Medieval Robbers GTA” game “RUSTLER,” “Infection Free Zone” allows players to explore a post-apocalyptic zombie world created using real-world street data.

The free trial version of the game offers five city locations for players to explore, including Crofton in the United States, Dijon in France, Cambridge in the United Kingdom, Templin in Germany, and Jinhua in China. Players must navigate these cities and embark on a survival adventure in the midst of a zombie outbreak.

The main gameplay of “Infection Free Zone” revolves around operating a team of survivors. Starting with a 4-person team, players must collect food resources, search nearby buildings for supplies, and bring them back to the headquarters to strengthen their position. The game’s zombie-like creatures, known as the “infected,” resemble the creatures from the movie “I Am Legend” – they are nocturnal, fast-moving, and avoid sunlight.

Apart from basic food, survivors also need ammunition and building materials to fortify their headquarters. In the later stages of the game, players can develop communities, attract more survivors to join, and unlock new functions such as vehicles through technology tree advancements.

The developers have also promised additional dangers in the form of wolves that appear during the day, making the doomsday environment even more treacherous. The game challenges players to survive as many days and events as possible in their familiar cities.

Although the release date and price for the full version of “Infection Free Zone” are yet to be announced, the game is expected to allow players to explore any playable real-world location and introduce new features such as the “expedition” function. The full version will also include 40 building types, 10 vehicle types + modules, various infected types, more weapon options, research projects, legal systems, and more event triggers.

For gamers interested in trying out this unique zombie survival experience, the demo of “Infection Free Zone” is available for free download on the Steam store. Players can also add the game to their wish list to stay updated on its release.

