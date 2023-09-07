iPhone 15, what the new range of Apple smartphones will be like (and how much it will cost).

Listen to the audio version of the article

We are approaching September 12, the day of the presentation of the new iPhones. Net of some changes compared to the past, there should still be four models on the plate of Apple news for this 2023: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max. What will distinguish them? No longer just a matter of technological subtleties but also aesthetics. Following the latest rumors in the sector, many of which come from specialized sites and well-informed personalities, the Pro line will be the custodian of the main innovations, starting from the aesthetics. No more thick frames but much smaller, thanks to the new Lipo construction process. The technology, already used in the design of the Apple Watch Series 7, is what allows an overmoulding of the hardware on several levels of the same area, to compress the space required for the individual parts and therefore devote more time to the design of the object itself. In addition to reducing the bezels, the Lipo technology is expected to increase the surface area of ​​the display, keeping the same total footprint as the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max.

New camera

The next step is the camera. We saw Apple push, just a few months ago, on the mixed reality of the Vision Pro. An obligatory move is to bring the world of XR closer to that of mobile, to create an integrated, almost unique and interoperable ecosystem. How to do? Easy: starting from the “wow” effect. A very pop feature of the Vision Pros concerns “spatial” photos, i.e. the opportunity to enter some of the main moments of one’s life, immortalized in images, to be converted into immersive mode. All very interesting but not as high quality as a photo taken directly in the “space” version. A new camera system, capable of playing on internal mirrors, could allow the 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max models to capture images to be enjoyed natively in mixed reality, thus giving life to a new way of enjoying multimedia content. Along with the interactive notch seen in 2022, known as Dynamic Island, all iPhone 15 models could feature a more energy-efficient OLED display. Manufactured with a 28nm process, the panel would allow for reduced power consumption, leading to better battery life across the board. The standard iPhone 15 models will not include ProMotion technology and Always On Display technology, as Apple will continue to reserve these features for the Pro variants. One common point will be the farewell, for each iPhone 15, to the proprietary Lightning charging port , in favor of USB-C. In this way, Apple implements the indications of the European Union on the need for every manufacturer of hi-tech devices to equip its devices with shared input on new specimens by the end of next year. Apple is not new to USB-C, having already debuted it on some iPad Pro, Air and Mini models.

More colors

Current rumors suggest that the iPhone 15 models will be available in blue, a coral hue, which is a cross between pink and orange, white, black and green-gold. Blue and coral will be the new shades this year, with teal, black and white returning as standard colors in the range. In terms of prices, there are few variations for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, which will cost like the current generation, while the demand for the 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max will rise, precisely because of the innovations they present. Availability expected in the weeks following the presentation, as per Apple tradition.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

