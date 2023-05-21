iPhone Hidden Video App Appears!Watch Movies, Dramas and Anime Online for Free with No Ads – Mr. Mad

Recently, another free iPhone hidden video app has passed the review of the App Store again, allowing you to watch a large number of videos online for free, including movies, series, animation, variety shows, documentaries and other entertainment content. If you want to get the latest iPhone hidden video app, hurry through This understanding.

In the past, Mr. Crazy would share a variety of iPhone hidden video apps from time to time. This time, I will share a camouflage app video tool that has just been released recently. The content will also be classified according to different types, regions, years and languages, and the operation method is similar to that of many online audio-visual apps.

If the video cannot be watched, you can also click “Switch Source” to choose a different signal source to watch streaming video content.

If you want to watch movies and TV offline, this hidden version of the movie and TV App can also support it, just click the download button to choose the movie and TV content you want to download.

How to download iPhone Hidden Video APP?

This time the hidden version of the video is mainly disguised as “543 maintenance”. As long as you unlock the video mode through the following methods, you can watch massive content online.

After opening the 543 Maintenance App, the default is the car maintenance function. If you want to unlock the hidden version of the video mode, just tap the words “Five by Four Filters and Three Water” five times in a row.

Finally, close the app from the background and reopen it again, and the “543 Maintenance” app will instantly open the state of the film and television app.

Download location: Click me to download iPhone Hidden Video APP

What should I do if I cannot download the video APP?

Reminder that this free video app for iOS is mainly disguised as a car maintenance tool. As long as you use commands, you can turn it into a drama chaser, and you can watch movies, anime, and dramas online for free. It is recommended to download and save it in advance to avoid it will be removed from the App Store in the near future. .

If you want to avoid being taken off the shelf, you can also use iMazing to back up and export the original App (.ipa) file, and then you can install the APP through your computer later.

If you can’t download the hidden video app for iPhone, you can follow the latest news of Mr. Mad, or refer to the following introductions of the latest related video tools that can be downloaded:

Notes and Reminders for iPhone Hidden Version Video App Download

Mr. Crazy recommends supporting the original version. Unless it is a relatively unpopular movie, TV series or series, you will choose to watch it through this kind of APP. If there is a “App is not available, this app is not available in your country or region“, which means that the app has been taken off the shelf, and you can only find other models to download, and it will be shared from time to time in the future.

If you want to watch genuine licenses, or watch high-definition images on computers and TVs, it is highly recommended to directly spend money to subscribe to Netflix, Disney+, friDay, iQiyi, Apple TV, CatchPlay, myVideo, iTunes Store and other streaming audio-visual platforms. Well, after all, this kind of free online movie and TV app is only suitable for watching on mobile phones, and the subtitles only have simplified Chinese characters, and don’t ask too much for ultra-high-definition pictures.