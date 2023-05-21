After this small town basketball team won the championship, Yao Ming hung up medals for the players_Competition_Player_Tsinghua High School

Original title: After this small town basketball team won the championship, Yao Ming hung medals for the players

Last Sunday night, during the evening self-study time of Huipu Middle School in Linhai City, Zhejiang Province, all the students put down their pens and papers and waited together before the live broadcast of the National High School Basketball League final. Huipu Middle School and Tsinghua High School, which played at home, started the game at Beijing Shougang Gymnasium. Two giants from the North and South high school basketball teams confronted each other fiercely, pulling the game into an anxious overtime.

With the quasi-losing ball into the net, Tsinghua High School’s counterattack was fruitless. Huipu Middle School won the game by one point and won the second championship trophy in team history. , this victory became a Mother’s Day gift for mothers from afar. At the awards ceremony, the injured player was lifted onto the podium, and Yao Ming hung up the medal for him. Another seriously injured player had already left the field, and the team members also brought his jersey onto the podium, bluntly saying, “None of them can few”.

Zhang Haobo, captain of the basketball team of Huipu Middle School: I was the only one who received the award sitting down. A championship won by the whole team.

Luo Lun, coach of the basketball team of Huipu Middle School: When I climbed this mountain, the players threw me up. It’s really touching, and it’s really difficult, because Tsinghua High School has almost no confrontation with other teams.

The next day after the game, on Monday, the players returned to their hometown. At around 7 o'clock in the morning, citizens lined up on the street early, holding flowers and greeting cards, to welcome the return of this group of "basketball boys". Under the attention of all the people, the teenagers who returned with honor boarded the float, waved the Huipu team flag high, and greeted the citizens. At the last stop of the trip, they came to their alma mater. Walking into the basketball hall of Huipu Middle School, there are two rows of pennants hanging on the left and right sides. On one side are the top three national players won over the years, and on the other side are all the champions of Zhejiang Province. Huipu Middle School, which has a long sports tradition, has repeatedly missed the championship trophy in the past seven years. It changed its strategy in time, combined with the characteristics of the players, and designed different tactics from the past. Coupled with the seven or eight hours of training every day outside the study time of the players, their level is even higher than before. Jiang Xianjun, vice principal of Huipu Middle School: We have actually been climbing. If you want to reach the top, you must have to put in a lot of hardships. In fact, it also motivates them to be unyielding, not to be afraid of obstacles, and to persevere in addition to persistence, so we put forward the slogan Persistence back. The champion team of Huipu Middle School, the players are basically around 18 years old. This group of players has sufficient reserves and strong strength, and high hopes are placed on them. What they gained from this trip was not only the championship trophy, but on the day of the competition, the results of the university's high-level athlete culture test were awarded. University admission ticket. Zhang Haobo, captain of the basketball team of Huipu Middle School: We are champions at this level, but it does not mean that we are still champions after we go to college, or that we are still highly anticipated stars or players. I think we still have to start from scratch. You may not have talent, but you must have fighting spirit. This is also a creed of our team. (Source: CCTV News Client)

