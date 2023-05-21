BLUTENGEL – Un:Mortal – Our Souls Will Never Die

BLEACH

Un:Mortal – Our Souls Will Never Die

(Alternative) Label: Out Of Line Music

Format: (LP)

Release: 12.05.2023

BLEACH celebrate their 25th anniversary and of course there is an album to go with it. In terms of scope, one would initially think that it is a Best Of, but far from it, because mastermind Chris Pohl was very diligent and so “Un:Sterblich – Our Souls Will Never Die” contains a whopping 25 new titles truly worthy anniversary work.

A sonorous intro is followed by synth tones and first whispering and then powerful vocals, which are joined by female vocals after a while. The slightly stomping rhythms tempt you to join in and vocally Chris and Ulrike take turns again and again, whereby his dark, deep voice and her bell-like singing complement each other wonderfully. Musically, you can also hear symphonic elements in between, which creates a pleasant flair while listening.

The lyrics primarily deal with different emotional worlds and occasionally take on frightening traits, such as in “Tief” or in “Kein Mensch”. Then the ingratiating tones and chants are in the foreground again, as in “Shine Again” or “The Prophecy”. Most of the songs are good for singing along, as the refrains are very catchy, and so it’s not only the title track “Wir Sind Imsterblich” that will be eagerly chanted live. The end of the first CD is the deeply sad “Ohne Wiederkehr”, which people can certainly relate to after a breakup.

The second CD is similar to the first and here too all sorts of emotional states were processed into haunting songs. “No Suicide Song” is a little disturbing, which is mainly due to the strange vocals but also to the experimental music. I think listening to this track creates more of the opposite feeling than the title suggests. But the following “Nobody” is of a rather quiet, soulful style and “Darkness” is almost operatic. The definitive finale is entitled “Frei Sein” and leaves one almost hopeful.

It’s not for nothing that BLUTENGEL are one of the big names in the Gothic / Dark Metal scene, because we’re also entertaining on the new record for almost two hours. Of course you have to be a fan of synth tones, but these change to symphonic sounds in between, so that there is variety. The fans can look forward to a lavish addition to their record collection and many of them can hardly wait to hear the new songs live.

Un:Sterblich – Our Souls Will Never Die Track Listing:

CD1:

1. The Void – Prologue

2. King Of Blood

3. Our time is running out

4. We Belong To The Night

5. The Last Crusade

6. Fly

7. Deep

8. Dark History

9. No human

10. Shine Again

11. Living On The Edge Of The Night (A Gothic Anthem)

12. The Prophecy

13. We Are Immortal (Alternative Mix)

14. Of No Return

CD2:

1. Can You See Me

2. Back For Blood

3. Journey

4. My power

5. Sinful Games

6. No Suicide Song

7. Our Souls Will Never Die

8. Nobody

9. Darkness

10. She’s Missing…

11. Being free

Total playing time: 119:17

Band-Links:

BLUTENGEL – Un:Mortal – Our Souls Will Never Die LineUp: Chris Pohl (Vocals, Programming) Ulrike Goldmann (vocals)

