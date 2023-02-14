Red dot. Translated: serious risk. The National Cybersecurity Agency recommends updating iPhones and iPads immediately after Apple released an updated version of the software yesterday evening that can correct three vulnerabilities discovered in recent days.

Vulnerabilities may have already been exploited by hackers to break into Apple devices. The Computer Security Incident Response Italia (Csirt) of the Acn has issued a note in which it speaks of zero day for in the software of Cupertino’s mobile products, a term which describes a security vulnerability recently discovered and used by malicious actors to attack systems.

The vulnerability may have already opened access to devices

The flaw was discovered by a researcher from the Citizen Lab, a digital rights research group at the University of Toronto’s Munk School.

It would be of interest to WebKit, a software used for the Safari search engine, which has long been a target of hackers. The vulnerability may have opened access to device data. Apple acknowledged the problem, thanking the researcher (who remained anonymous) and the Citizen Lab “for their assistance”. The Lab is known for exposing the abuse of government hacking tools such as those made by Israel’s Nso Group.

WebKit and the vulnerabilities discovered in the past in Safari

According to reports from TechCrunch, only in 2021 Motherboard had recorded that in the first four months of the year Apple had fixed seven bugs already exploited by cybercriminals. Six of these would be in WebKit. Worrying number for experts. Since then things would improve. Since January 2022, there have been nine bugs in iOS that “may be actively being exploited,” including four in WebKit.

The other three were located in the kernel, the main operating system component of Apple devices, and one in AppleAvd, the company’s audio and video decoding platform. Both Apple and the Csirt therefore advise all Apple device owners to update their operating systems.