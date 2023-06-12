Most of us, at least once, have seen a symbol on the car dashboard wondering: “but what does it mean?” The simplest solution has always been to search the Internet, describing the symbol as best you can. But with iOS 17, you can use your own iPhone to find out what those car warning lights mean via the feature Image search.

iPhone will explain car lights with iOS 17

This function allows you to recognize objects in photos and obtain useful information with the help of Siri. But the latest iOS 17 beta, available only to developers, goes further. In fact, it allows us to understand what a spy is for – and avoid making us make panic calls to the mechanics, when we don’t need it.

This new feature works with both button symbols and indicator lights. All you need is a photo and an Internet connection to get all the information you need in an instant. Image Search, which both Apple and Google offer for all the latest smartphones, has several applications. But the ability to understand warning lights and icons certainly has great value in making life easier for anyone with a car.

This is just one of the new features coming with iOS 17, an operating system that doesn’t revolutionize the use of the iPhone, but introduces various intelligent functions. There are new ones security optionsan app Journal to write down your thoughtsa way to use the iPhone as an alarm clocka new contacts interface, improved text and voice proofing and transcription, and the ability to send instant voice messages.

And then conveniences like Name Drop and the ability to activate Siri without saying “Hey”: all functions that simplify life with iPhone.