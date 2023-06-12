What can I do with the digital credential?

Since mid-May, PAMI activated the digital credential for affiliated retirees and pensioners to the state social work, with the aim of expedite access to services and benefits for this sector of the population.

Since then, the traditional plastic PAMI credential is no longer issued to the publicalthough Those who have this card can use it in the same way before the provision of different medical and health services.

The PAMI digital credential it is easily accessible, through cellular services. It can be searched and downloaded at Play Store de Googlewhere the specific data of the affiliated person is requestedwithout carrying out any additional face-to-face procedure for its activation.

What can I do with the PAMI digital credential?

The PAMI digital credential has same scope as plastic badge. With her, retirees and pensioners affiliated with the state social work can access the following benefits via cell phone:

– consult the medical record to choose your specialist doctors;

– see your GPlaboratory, guard and all services;

– access to your inquiries, referral orders and prescriptions issued by doctors;

– pick up medicines at the pharmacyor to present in the doctor’s office;

– manage shifts for the agency and do all the paperwork;

– obtain information about the courses of the university for the elderly and the workshops in retirement centers;

– access to the emergency phone book.

How do I get the PAMI digital credential?

The process for getting the new digital credential is quite simpleand can be solved by implementing the following steps:

– download the PAMI application on cell phone

– enter the ID number and the procedure number that appears at the bottom of the front of the DNI

– press the “my credential” button.

