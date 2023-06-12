Home » The “Baise Mango” high-speed rail special train is expected to have a direct audience of more than 20 million passengers
The “Baise Mango” high-speed rail special train is expected to have a direct audience of more than 20 million passengers

The launch ceremony of the “Baise Mango” high-speed train.Photo courtesy of Baise City Bureau of Commerce

People’s Daily Online, Nanning, June 12th. On June 12, the launching ceremony of the “Baise Mango” high-speed train was held in Nanning. The “Baise Mango” high-speed train, full of Zhuang folk customs and mango elements, set off from Nanning to Beijing.

“Baise Mango” high-speed rail train.Photo courtesy of Baise City Bureau of Commerce

The “Baise Mango” high-speed rail special train named “Baise Mango” is one of the activities of the 8th “Internet + Baise Mango Festival” in Baise City in 2023. Brand promotion will further promote Baise Mango to the whole country and help Baise Mango brand upgrade. It is reported that Baise City has named the “Baise Mango” high-speed train for four consecutive years. The trains can reach Nanning, Beijing, Changsha, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Xuzhou, Zhengzhou, Xi’an, Shanghai, Hangzhou, Nanchang, Kunming and Guiyang. , Jinan, Hefei, Wuhan and other major cities, reaching customer groups along Beijing-Guangzhou Line, Xulan Line, Shanghai-Kunming Line, Beijing-Shanghai Line, etc., with an estimated direct audience of more than 20 million person-times. (Huang Zijing, Huang Xiuai)

