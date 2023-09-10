Is 32GB RAM Necessary for Mobile Phones? Manufacturers Pushing Boundaries

Chinese manufacturers are reportedly testing mobile phones with a whopping 32GB of RAM, according to Chinese technology blogger @ Digital Chat Station. While the brand remains unnamed, it is speculated that it could be Realme, OnePlus, or Nubia, as these companies have previously released phones with 24GB RAM.

The introduction of phones with such large memory capacities has sparked discussions about their necessity. It is believed that for general daily use, 8GB of RAM is more than sufficient, and even for gaming or watching videos, 16GB is usually enough. However, smartphone manufacturers seem determined to push the boundaries of memory capabilities.

Some argue that folding mobile phones, which emphasize work productivity and strong performance, may benefit from larger memory capacities. These devices could handle multiple tasks simultaneously or provide smoother gaming experiences.

On the other hand, many question the need for 32GB of RAM in smartphones. Most tasks can be easily performed with less memory, and even on more powerful computers, 32GB of RAM is often deemed excessive. While professionals in fields such as audiovisual or design may require such high memory capacities, it is challenging to find practical application scenarios for mobile phones with limited productivity.

As the development and testing of mobile phones with 32GB of RAM progress, it remains to be seen whether consumers will embrace these devices or consider them unnecessary overkill.

Source: GIZMOCHINA

