Is AI animation coming back again? Meitu Xiuxiu AI Art plays face-changing fun


Recently, many friends on the social software are sharing their own AI anime-style photos. How do you play? It turns out that this is the new function “AI Art” of the “Meitu Xiuxiu” app.

Interested friends only need to open the “Meitu Xiuxiu” app, and you can see the “AI Art” function option at the bottom of the homepage. It is different from the previous method of entering keywords on the web page to generate AI pictures. Here is my own Photos to make changes.

The operation method is quite simple. After selecting “Import Photos”, you can select the photos you want to try from the album and upload them. After waiting for a few seconds, 3 AI drawings will be randomly generated. What’s interesting is that not only the styles are different, but also the background, Posture and gestures will also be adjusted. When you see a picture you like, you can also click on the leaflet and download and save it at the same time.

And it can be recognized while wearing a mask, but what’s more interesting is that even animals can be transformed by AI!

