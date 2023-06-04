Home » Is Apple introducing its mixed reality headset?
Is Apple introducing its mixed reality headset?

by admin
Apple is expected to present new mixed reality glasses at its WWDC developer conference. Hopes are high that the iPhone manufacturer can breathe new life into the Metaversum idea.

Is Apple introducing a headset at WWDC?

The tech world is looking forward to Cupertino in California on June 5, where the WWDC (Worldwide Developers Conference) will start at 7 p.m. (CET) at Apple’s headquarters. The iPhone manufacturer should then present its long-awaited mixed reality headset. It would be the first new product category the company has presented since the Apple Watch in 2014.

