Investments in infrastructure and training make Vitória airport the most punctual in Brazil

Eight out of ten flights that pass through Vitória airport (ES) land or take off less than 15 minutes before the time scheduled by the airlines. This performance places Vitoria Airport at the top of the punctuality list among the 20 largest airports in the country, regardless of category.

The index of 81.69% earned the airport, managed by Zurich Airport Brasil, the title of most punctual in Brazil in the main award of the sector in the country, “Aviação + Brasil 2023”, promoted by the National Secretariat of Civil Aviation (SAC) .

The survey, based on data from the Air Navigation Management Center (CGNA), of the Air Space Control Department (Decea), takes into account the punctuality of flights during the year 2022, when they passed through Vitória 2 airport. .8 million passengers. “Vitoria Airport invested in modernizing and maintaining its infrastructure to ensure an efficient operating environment. A highlight is the excellent runway infrastructure, boarding and disembarking facilities, baggage systems, among other crucial aspects for the proper functioning of flights, in addition to international standard systems and procedures”, says Ricardo Gesse, CEO of Zurich Airport Brasil.

Among the initiatives developed at the airport by the concessionaire is a performance monitoring and analysis system that closely monitors flight schedules and identifies areas for improvement. Based on this data, corrective measures and strategies are adopted to further optimize flight punctuality. In addition, the teams undergo continuous training and qualification to improve their skills and knowledge related to flight management and passenger service and thus use a proactive approach to solve possible problems that may cause delays.

Obtaining this award is a reflection of the integration and collaboration of different links at the airport, in addition to airport administration, air navigation and the airlines themselves.

In the same survey, recently released, the terminal in the capital of Espírito Santo obtained the second highest average of overall passenger satisfaction, regardless of category, with a score of 4.67, on a scale ranging from 1 to 5, making it the second best airport in Brazil, second only to Florianópolis, also managed by Zurich Airport Brasil. One of the highlights among the 17 items of infrastructure, assistance and services, evaluated by the interviewees, was the safety inspection, which received a score of 4.63, which reinforces the importance of operational efficiency for punctuality.

In addition to the punctuality of flights, Vitória airport also obtained significant marks in items related to the well-being of passengers. The comfort of the departure lounge received a score of 4.5 and the cleanliness of the terminal received a score of 4.77, on a scale from 1 to 5.

