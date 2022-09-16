Is game upscaling the new normal? Ubisoft revealed that the main price increase categories are these

When the news of new works such as “Assassin’s Creed: Illusion” was recently announced, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot said in an interview that future game price increases will become the new normal, but they will mainly be adjusted for AAA game works.

Since 2K Sports‘ “NBA 2K21” launched in August 2020, became the first game to increase the price to $70, includingActivision BlizzardGame publishers including , Sony, EA, and Square Enix have raised the game’s price to $70.

Ubisoft also adjusted the price of “Rage of the Furious Sea” to $70 in this release of the game, but the suggested price of “Assassin’s Creed: Illusion” remains at $50.

According to Yves Guillemot, in the future, adjustments will be made in accordance with market trends and content positioning. At the same time, the cost of manpower and technology during game production will also be considered to determine the price of the game. However, it is emphasized that the adjustment is mainly for the price of large-scale 3A-level game works, and not all game prices will increase.

However, recentlyU.K.Consumers filed a class action lawsuit alleging that Sony, with its competitive advantage in the game market, required game developers and publishers to pay an additional 30% of the profit, which resulted in consumers having to bear higher game purchase costs and damage to consumer rights. Although Ubisoft emphasized that The increase in game prices is based on market trends and cost-levelling needs, but may also lead to consumer dissatisfaction.

