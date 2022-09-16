Home Technology Is game upscaling the new normal? Ubisoft revealed that the main price increase categories are these | Large community platform | Digital
Technology

Is game upscaling the new normal? Ubisoft revealed that the main price increase categories are these | Large community platform | Digital

by admin
Is game upscaling the new normal? Ubisoft revealed that the main price increase categories are these | Large community platform | Digital

When the news of new works such as “Assassin’s Creed: Illusion” was recently announced, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot said in an interview that future game price increases will become the new normal, but they will mainly be adjusted for AAA game works.

Since 2K Sports‘ “NBA 2K21” launched in August 2020, became the first game to increase the price to $70, includingActivision BlizzardGame publishers including , Sony, EA, and Square Enix have raised the game’s price to $70.

Ubisoft also adjusted the price of “Rage of the Furious Sea” to $70 in this release of the game, but the suggested price of “Assassin’s Creed: Illusion” remains at $50.

According to Yves Guillemot, in the future, adjustments will be made in accordance with market trends and content positioning. At the same time, the cost of manpower and technology during game production will also be considered to determine the price of the game. However, it is emphasized that the adjustment is mainly for the price of large-scale 3A-level game works, and not all game prices will increase.

However, recentlyU.K.Consumers filed a class action lawsuit alleging that Sony, with its competitive advantage in the game market, required game developers and publishers to pay an additional 30% of the profit, which resulted in consumers having to bear higher game purchase costs and damage to consumer rights. Although Ubisoft emphasized that The increase in game prices is based on market trends and cost-levelling needs, but may also lead to consumer dissatisfaction.

See also  RX 6400/6500XT does not support AV1 decoding and counting?[Teaching]How to borrow iGPU for encoding and decoding work - HKEPC Hardware

“The original text was published in the cooperative media mashdigi, and the United News Network is authorized to reprint. 》

news article-section context-box”>
news more-news context-box article-section”>

Is game upscaling the new normal? Ubisoft revealed that the main price increase categories are these

When the news of new works such as “Assassin’s Creed: Illusion” was recently announced, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot said in an interview that future game price increases will become the new normal, but they will mainly be adjusted for AAA game works.

Microsoft expands its layout in the Asian game market, more Japanese and Asian games enter Xbox Game Pass

Earlier at the Xbox Live Press Conference held at the Tokyo Game Show, Microsoft announced that more than 20 games will be available on the Xbox game platform, and also confirmed Japanese game works such as “Ninokuni: Queen of White Holy Ash”, as well as the PlayStation 5 in the past. The platform-exclusive Dead Loop is coming to Xbox Game Pass.

It took 2 years to build a Zoom communication plan to launch its own email and calendar services

The Information website obtained information alleging that Zoom plans to launch its own email service and calendar service, and the internal names are Zmail and Zcal respectively.

Shadow / Do not enter if you are timid! Several ‘corpses’ lie in the abandoned mansion on Google Maps

Previously, someone found someone uploading 18 banned photos on Google Maps. Recently, foreign media reported that when viewing a deserted mansion in the UK on Google Maps, there were actually several “corpses” inside.

“Laughing to death” has become the most popular emoji this year!These 3 emoji are the most annoying

Adobe released the “2022 U.S. Emoji Trends Report”, which provides data on 5,000 U.S. adults in the spring of 2022, investigating several popular emojis that are commonly used, and the least popular among them is the eggplant.

SEGA revealed that the new works “Dragon Among Men 8” and “Dragon Among Men 7 Legendary Heroes Unknown” have 2 lines and different stories

Announced that it will launch a high-definition version of “Dragon Restoration” on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 platforms. After the “Extreme”, SEGA further announced that it will launch a series of new works “Dragon 8” and “Dragon 7: The Legend of Heroes Unknown” at the launch of the new work of the Dragon in Human Studio held earlier, and also confirmed “Renewal of the Dragon among Men! Extreme will be officially launched on February 22, 2023.

common leave a message

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy