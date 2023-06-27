Is Netflix now canceling the basic subscription?

The signs point to a price increase via detours.

Netflix customers can currently choose between one of four membership options: An ad-supported subscription costs €4.99/month, the basic subscription with 720p resolution and one stream at the same time €7.99/month, the standard subscription , which costs €12.99/month and offers Full HD and two streams at the same time, and last but not least the Premium subscription, which includes Ultra HD resolution and up to four streams at the same time. However, that could change soon. Ironically, the popular basic subscription could be deleted.

What happened?

The reason for this speculation is an incident in Canada. This option is no longer available there. Existing customers who are already using the basic subscription can continue to use it, but there are also plans here to convert the basic subscription to “near future“ to abolish. If you want to register for the first time or reactivate an old membership, you are literally left in the dark and will either reluctantly take the more expensive standard tariff or have to be satisfied with advertising in the cheapest subscription – which, however, brings further restrictions. No download is possible, which means that Netflix cannot be watched on flights etc., for example. In addition, content from the other subscription levels is missing. Netflix has not yet offered a replacement for the basic subscription in Canada. The basic subscription has so far been the most attractive choice, especially for singles and similar groups of people who have no one to share their account with.

What does that mean for Germany?

So far there are no official plans to extend the deletion to Germany. However, we have known that Netflix is ​​struggling with this subscription level since the option was well hidden when a new booking was made. When the additional fees for the popular account sharing, which Netflix has been taking action against for some time, were introduced, a number of countries were initially tested to see how it works there. Only then were the measures extended to other countries. So it’s more than conceivable that Canada is just a test run for the streaming service provider to collect data from which further steps can then be derived.

Since we weren’t the first in Germany to be affected by restrictions on account sharing, but now also have to pay an additional fee for it here, it can be assumed that Netflix will also be removing its basic subscription in this country in the foreseeable future.

