Is there a sequel or DLC on the way?…

Despite the initial choice not to release any DLC of Hogwarts Legacy, things may soon change. In fact, in these hours, a job announcement has been published by Warner Bros. which talks about “what comes next”. Basically a new chapter of the hugely popular video game released in February 2023 and set in the magical world of Harry Potter.

The job posting seeks a temporary, Utah-based junior software engineer. “Join the team behind the blockbuster open world and action RPG Hogwarts Legacy as we create the next one”, reads the announcement. Game code writing and design skills are required. It also specifies that the work will involve collaboration with the designers for “implement and tune various game scenarios“.

Will there be a new game or DLC for Hogwarts Legacy?

At the moment it is not easy to understand if the project will actually be a new video game or an expansion of Hogwarts Legacy. After all, as already mentioned, in the original plans there was no desire to release DLC.

What we know for sure is that Warner Bros. has already announced a Quidditch gamea magical (but also real) sport that was not included in Hogwarts Legacy, much to the chagrin of the muggles.

There are therefore three possibilities:

Meanwhile, fans of the world‘s most popular wizard continue to be divided after the announcement of a reboot of the entire franchise: a TV series with 7 seasons, one for each book.

