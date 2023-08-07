the test that helps you to know with which position and candidate you identify

Despite the closeness of the elections STEP 2023 that will be held on August 13 and in which the Candidates for President, Vice President, National Representatives and National Senatorsplus other local charges, a large portion of the electorate has not yet defined their vote.

This is how they show it the latest surveys and surveys with a view to the elections, in which it is observed a large number of voterscalculates statistically, that still it was not decided by one or the other applicant.

In this context, an original political test available on the web and freely accessible could serve anyone undecided to identify a rough ideological positionwhich also, projecting to the national electoral panorama, It would indicate a greater proximity to a certain space.

The application, called Testpolitico.comleads users to answer a series of questions and instructions related to the Political, economy, society and culturefrom the schools, in a process of comparison and analysis, a position in the ideological spectrum is estimated: progressive, liberal, conservative, among others.

The questionnaire is freely accessible on the web and unlimited time to answer it. Photo: Capture.

To start the test, you can access here and although it does not show names of the candidates or spaces that will compete in the imminent PASO, it can work as one more tool to evaluate the electoral offer and the vote.





