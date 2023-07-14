ISKF Trend Micro, for child safety is 15 years old

Digital security goal for the youngest: Trend Micro’s ISKF turns 15. Veronica Pace, Head of Marketing Trend Micro Italia, explains the reason for this project.

Not only opportunities and advantages

The digital age has brought with it countless opportunities and benefits, transforming the way we interact, learn and play. The internet, social media and video games have become part integral of our daily life. Allowing us to be connected and informed like never before. However, these new possibilities have also given rise to significant challenges, especially for the youngest. The online safety of children and future digital citizens is a top priority for society. It is important that companies are committed to this mission.

Trend Micro’s ISKF project

An example is the ISKF program (Internet Safety for Kids & Families) by Trend Micro. Born in 2008 with the aim of helping children around the world to become digital citizens, using the Internet in a safe, positive and productive way. The program is even more important than anyone could have imagined then. In fact, the advent of social media and video games has profoundly changed the way young people see the world and themselves. Today, with Internet-connected devices increasingly in the hands of younger people, the need for safe and informed use of technology has become even more urgent.

Le trends Avril Ronan e Lynette Owens

ISKF started with a website, some brochures and the enthusiasm of two passionate Trenders, Avril Ronan and Lynette Owens. Thanks to the tireless efforts of many passionate Trend Micro employees, the program has rapidly expanded around the world. Through partnerships with leading social media and gaming companies, NGOs and law enforcement agencies, the project has gained traction and resonance, reaching beyond 3.6 million of children, parents and teachers over the past fifteen years.

What Trend Micro did

During this time, Trend Micro has continued to create engaging educational content and host multimedia contests for students. As well as offering support to schools, parents and teachers. The company’s commitment has gone beyond digital boundaries. By speaking publicly in the media and at events, to support initiatives aimed at making the Internet a safer place for all young digital citizens. In Italy we currently collaborate with Junior Achievement, the largest non-profit organization in the world dedicated to business education in schools.

So as to increase the diffusion of a culture based on the conscious use of the Internet, through lessons and courses aimed at middle and high schools. This year we also supported Telefono Azzurro, as well as supporting Accenture’s “Cyber ​​HackAdemy” initiative and having signed the Memorandum of Understanding with the Cyber ​​Security Italy Foundation for the creation of an awareness project aimed at students.

A constantly evolving sector

The digital world is constantly evolving and with it also the challenges of ensuring the safety and well-being of children. However, these 15 years of effort have shown that young people want a safe and positive online environment. They also need adults who are aware and present to help them navigate a rapidly expanding digital universe.

A commitment that continues

Today, Trend Micro celebrates the extraordinary results achieved through the collaboration of Trenders and supporters around the world. But the work doesn’t end there. Looking to the future, we renew our commitment for the next 15 years and beyond. Continuing to invest in the digital safety of young people and promoting a culture of responsible and aware use of technology.