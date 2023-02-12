As ChatGPT can do more and more things, recently some players have tried to combine this popular AI software with the game, and through the new module, the NPC conversation is taken over by artificial intelligence, which produces unexpected effects.

“Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord” (Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord), released in 2020, is the sequel to “Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord” in 2007. It is an action role-playing game with a high degree of freedom in the medieval background (ARPG), the sandbox game structure enables the player to have a high degree of freedom, and the characters will also have likes and dislikes due to the actions chosen by the player, which will affect the direction of the game plot.

Since this game also supports self-created modules (Mod), some players have recently integrated the popular AI dialogue software ChatGPT with the game, allowing AI to replace the original character dialogue plots, and impromptu dialogues and actions based on player responses.

It can be seen from the screen that when the general direction of the game plot remains unchanged, the NPC’s response to the player’s dialogue is all generated by ChatGPT, so the freedom of the player’s input dialogue has also been greatly improved, but the disadvantage is that ChatGPT is currently too popular. During the game, the NPC The speed at which dialogues are generated is affected by the heavy traffic on the server, with players having to wait a minute or two for each sentence they type before seeing the NPC reply.

However, when ChatGPT overcomes the traffic congestion problem in the future, the combination of AI and sandbox games with a high degree of freedom may have a major impact on the game industry. In the future, more game manufacturers may try to use AI to replace some engineers Coding , so that the enemies and NPCs in the game have the ability to learn and become more vivid or more difficult.

(First image source: Bloc)