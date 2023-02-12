Original title: Sika 35+6 Markkanen scored 23 points in the last quarter of the Jazz to reverse the Raptors

On February 11, 2023, Beijing time, the NBA regular season continued, and the Toronto Raptors played against the Utah Jazz at home. After the game, the Jazz reversed and defeated the Raptors 122-116.

Full game specific score:

28-34, 30-27, 25-35, 39-20 (Jazz first)

The player stats for both teams are as follows:

Jazz: Markkanen 23 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists, Kessler 23 points and 9 rebounds (a career high), Sexton 22 points, 5 rebounds and 6 assists, Olynyk 15 points, 7 rebounds and 8 assists, Gay 12 point;

Raptors: Siakam 35 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists, Van Vleet 17 points, Trent 19 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists, Achuwa 16 points, Barnes 12 points, 7 rebounds and 9 assists. (Editor: Sheng Zhe)Return to Sohu to see more

Editor: